Flu or Covid? HC de Marília explains differences between disease symptoms – News about marilia gyrus

This Thursday, the Hospital das Clínicas in Marília released a series of guidelines to help the public differentiate cases of intense flu and Covid’s pictures, two worrying situations in medical care in the city.

“Body pain, fever, cough or sore throat may be some signs of concern in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, cases of Influenza (Influenza) are on the rise. The diseases can be confused, since the symptoms the two are similar,” says the text.

According to the HC, in flu, symptoms such as fever, dry cough, tiredness, body aches, malaise and headache are common. In COVID-19, fever and dry cough are common symptoms. Tiredness, body aches, malaise and sore throat may sometimes appear. The disease has other symptoms that, in general, are not felt by those who have the flu, such as loss of smell and taste.

According to Fiocruz, in the case of adults, it is important to be aware of signs of gravity, such as:

– Shortness of breath and difficulty breathing;

– Pain or pressure in the chest or stomach;

– Signs of dehydration, such as dizziness when standing or not urinating;

– Mental confusion.

For children, the main signs of gravity are:

– Rapid breathing or difficulty breathing;

– Skin bluish (cyanosis) or grayish;

– There are no tears when crying (in babies);

– Severe or persistent vomiting;

– The child does not wake up or does not show signs of interaction (becomes apathetic);

– Irritability;

– Fever with rash and persistent cough.

In all cases, it is recommended that symptomatic people seek medical assistance so that the professional can indicate the appropriate procedures for making the diagnosis.

Remember: take care of your health and your family! The use of masks and other sanitary measures are still powerful weapons against both viruses.