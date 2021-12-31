Ford aims to revive Escort and other classics in Europe

Ford intends to bring back some revived classic models as electric possibly. A US trademark patent registration has been added to industrial rights services in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Names such as Capri, Cortina, Escort, Grenada and Orion have been re-registered and may indicate a return of these as products in the future.

Although the patent registration is also a protection of rights so that other brands will not use them in the European and Great Britain market.

However, Ford has at least two models that can bear such names, such as a European version of the Evos and the electric crossover based on Volkswagen’s MEB modular platform.

Of these names, the most popular is undoubtedly Escort, having been a European player initially, launched in 1968, reaching global markets in the 1980s, including production in Brazil.

After generations made in Europe, USA and South America, the Ford Escort was revived in China as an inexpensive mid-range sedan that used the previous Focus base.

In Europe, Ford revived the Puma name on the compact SUV based on the New Fiesta. Related names can also add products related to their origins.

In the case of Capri, an electric coupe can appear with that name and the Chinese Evos would be nothing strange in this proposal. The Cortina was a sedan in the 60s to 80s that was successful there too, being succeeded by the Sierra.

It remains to be seen whether Ford plans to add any more sedans or liftbacks to the European D-segment market to succeed the well-known name Mondeo.

The Ford Granada was a large sedan sold in the region and in the last generation, it was a version of the Scorpio in the UK and Ireland. There is also no idea what the brand can do in the future.

Finally, the Orion was the sedan version of the Escort that was produced in Argentina, however, at the end of its career.

[Fonte: Cars UK]