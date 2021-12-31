Forward trained by Sousa e Jesus cites differences and says what Flamengo can expect from the new coach

THE Flamengo made official the arrival of Paulo Sousa last Wednesday and, on January 10, the date of the re-presentation of the squad, the rubro-negro players will have their first contact with the Portuguese. And Evandro Brandão, an athlete who worked with the captain and also with Jorge Jesus, made a comparison between the profiles of the coaches and said what the club can expect from Sousa:

– They are demanding coaches, detail-oriented and strong in their communication, but they also have their differences. Paulo Sousa is not as tough a person as Mister Jorge Jesus, he is a calmer person when he has to be. But if things don’t go well, if he has to punch the table, he will. The players do not escape – said Brandão, Angolan striker, adding in an interview to “ESPN Brasil”:

– Fans can count on Flamengo not as aggressive as Jorge Jesus, but Paulo likes teams to play good football and dominate their opponents. It’s a bit of the image he had as a player: very fierce, but he liked to play ball. He should convey this to the athletes.

Evandro Brandão was Jesus’ athlete at Benfica, in the 2009/10 season, when he was still projecting himself to the professionals. With Paulo Sousa, he worked in 2011/12, when he was trained at Videoton, in Hungary.

In time: Paulo Sousa left the Polish national team and signed with Flamengo until December 2023.