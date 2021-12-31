Free Fire confirms the release date of the Alps, its new map

Alps is the new free map coming to Free Fire on January 1, 2022. You will receive exclusive rewards during the first few days.

Free Fire will celebrate the new year with the arrival of its next battle royale map. From January 1st, you can visit you Alps, an island in the southern hemisphere where “the Elite Team fought hard against the villains Mr. Red and Yeti to recover the energy core and end the winter on the island.”



–Continues after advertising–

Alps – the new Free Fire map

The Alps consist of five places of interest.Attractions: Mirador, Estación, Muelle, Desembocadura and Fusion. “the central building occupies most of the area, although we can also take advantage of several containers located on the platforms”, they reveal in a press release. “Whether you are on the platforms or at the central station itself, the upper walkway is the point that must be mastered if you are to be in control. However, there is no fully secure area and players will have to be vigilant at all times to avoid getting killed.”

About that, Fusion proposes “a central building surrounded by buildings that support it”. “It’s a layered structure that makes it impossible to approach the entrance to the central building from the surroundings without being detected.”

Today, you can take a look at the map as part of an immersive 360o experience. From within the game, you can take out your cell phone and use the gyroscope to navigate it. To enter, you must go to the New Age area of ​​the main menu. Your first visit will start at the Alpes building.

Landing on the first day will give you some exclusive benefits. If you log in on January 1st, you will receive the Yeti mascot.



–Continues after advertising–

Free Fire Codes Today, December 29

These Free Fire promo codes can only be redeemed today, December 29th. Therefore, we recommend using your smartphone, tablet or computer to claim them all.

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF11WFNPP956

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Free Fire: everything we know about the new map of the Alps coming in December

Related