Gagliasso donates R$100,000 to those affected by rains in BA: ‘Help!’ · TV News

Bruno Gagliasso donated R$100,000 to a non-governmental organization that helps people affected by floods in Bahia. This Thursday (30), the actor also stated that one of his companies will finance the rent of customers who live in regions hit by heavy rains and made an appeal to fans: “Please help!”.

“The end of the year has arrived and, as everyone is aware, Bahia needs our help. I was thinking a lot about how to help, as a human being and as a citizen. We are going to donate R$ 100,000, to Loft, CredPago, my family, everyone world that somehow is part of CredPago, to help. If you can do something, please help! Any help is welcome!” said Gagliasso on Instagram.

In the video, the actor explained that clients of the mortgage company, in which he is also a partner, will have their rents split in 12 installments, without charging fees: “We are calling all clients who live in the affected regions, let’s split it up in installments the value at no cost”.

In addition to Gagliasso, artists such as Whindersson Nunes, Lázaro Ramos, Ivete Sangalo, Alok, Wesley Safadão and Virginia Fonseca mobilized on behalf of flood victims. The singer allocated a concert fee to these initiatives, and the influencer decided to donate all the profits from her cosmetics brand, between December 26th and 31st.

Since December 7, the state has been hit by heavy rains. According to the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection (Sudec), more than 600 thousand people were affected and 91 thousand are homeless or displaced.

