Nubank is a very popular bank and has recently received a rating as the highest rated digital bank in Latin America. To maintain popularity and attract new customers, it often offers benefits to users.

Recently, the company known for its purple color has released discount coupons in its app that can be used in large stores, such as centaur, netshoes, nike and others. However, a coupon that is very successful is the R$ 10.00 off at shopee, another famous company. Follow the reading and learn how redeem Nubank discount coupon on Shopee.

The shopee is basically a marketplace, the store is almost a virtual March 25th (the public street considered the largest street retail in Latin America) and sells all kinds of merchandise, from clothes to furniture, electronics, beauty products and food.

In addition, it has several promotions, special free shipping conditions and various types of coupons.

How to get a discount on Shopee using the Nubank card

The exclusive benefit is available to the first 100,000 customers who redeem the coupon in the Nubank app. Follow step by step and be part of the privileged 100,000!

First, open the bank application and go to the Shopping section. After that, tap on the Shopee icon and select the “continue to shop” option. When the Shopee app opens, redeem the R$100 OFF coupon by clicking “Eu Quero”. Finally, you can go on to your purchases and when paying, tap on “Coupon shopee” and select the Nubank coupon, then just finish the payment. Check your R$ 10.00 off!

Observation: You must pay using your Nubank credit card, otherwise you will not be able to take advantage of the benefit.

Easy, isn’t it? Run to secure your coupon right now, as these treats tend to sell out pretty quickly.