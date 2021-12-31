Globo acquires pay-per-view rights to Paulistão

The São Paulo Football Federation has concluded negotiations for the broadcasting rights for Brazil of the Paulistan from 2022. Globo acquired the pay-per-view rights to the competition and will display the competition in Premiere. Under the agreement, the same game offer will also be available to subscribers of Paulistão Play, the official FPF application.

The partnership with Globo marks the end of negotiations for broadcasting rights for Brazil, with a distribution that maximizes the visibility of matches and also revenues for the clubs. With this agreement, the São Paulo Soccer Federation consolidates the construction of a new distribution model in Brazil, increasing the income for the clubs and expanding the number of partners.

The result of the negotiations were partnerships with YouTube, Record TV and HBO Max, in addition to Premiere. In this way, Paulistão ensures even greater exposure on all platforms, in addition to exploring its own platform, the Paulistão Play, with a direct relationship with the fans in São Paulo competitions.

“The agreement successfully completes our project to remodel Paulistão’s broadcasting rights as of next year. Globo is a long-time partner, and through Premiere, on pay-per-view, it will continue to contribute to visibility and the strength of football in São Paulo”, says Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, president of the FPF.

Both Premiere and Paulistão Play will air 97 games per season of Paulistão. Only 13 games will not be in this package: 1 per round of the first phase, and one of the quarter finals, which are exclusive to HBO Max.

The strategy of maintaining the PPV package in Paulistão Play together with Premiere guarantees the FPF the possibility of connecting directly with the São Paulo soccer fans, building a large and important database, in addition to enabling the sale of commercial inserts within the own transmissions.

The negotiation process for Paulistão was conducted by LiveMode, hired by the FPF since 2018 to conduct the commercialization process for the rights of Paulistão, inspired by the success of negotiations in the main leagues in the world.

