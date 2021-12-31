Globo acquires the right to broadcast the Paulisto 2022 games for pay-per-view

After seeing other stations buy Paulistão’s broadcasting rights, the Globe moved in the market not to be without showing the championship games. Thus, the network reached an agreement to televise the matches in its pay-per-view.

THE Globe now joins the group of broadcasters with the right to broadcast the competition: HBO Max and record, besides the Youtube of the FPF itself. THE Globo Network, however, closed a package for broadcasting 97 league games, which means that 13 will be left out – which will be exclusive to the HBO Max.

According to uol sports, the amounts charged by the FPF for the right to broadcast the games were 30% higher than the contract for the 2021 season. In the last edition of the competition, it is worth remembering, only Globo had the right to broadcast the games.

“This agreement successfully completes our project to remodel Paulistão’s broadcasting rights as of next year. Globo is a long-time partner, and through Premiere at the pay-per-view will continue contributing to the visibility and strength of football in São Paulo,” said the president of the FPF, Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, about the negotiation.

Corinthians, it is worth remembering, is in group A of Paulistão 2022, alongside Água Santa, Guarani and Inter de Limeira. In the first phase of the competition, the teams face the forming teams from the other brackets – see all participants here.

