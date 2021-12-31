Globo and FPF sign agreement to broadcast Paulistão on Premiere | Paulista championship

This Thursday, Globo and the Federação Paulista de Futebol signed an agreement for the broadcast of Paulistão in Premiere in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

97 games will be broadcast per season, including the decisive stages – three quarter-final games, two semi-finals and two final clashes. The same offer, which has 49 exclusive games, will also be available on Paulistão Play, the official FPF application.

– This agreement successfully completes our project to remodel Paulistão’s broadcasting rights as of next year. Globo is a long-time partner, and through the Premiere on pay-per-view it will continue contributing to the visibility and strength of football in São Paulo – said Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, president of the FPF.

1 of 1 Paulistão Cup — Photo: Renato Pizzutto/Paulistão Paulistão Cup — Photo: Renato Pizzutto/Paulistão

The production and delivery of the signal for the games will be the responsibility of the Federation. Globo will make available narrators, commentators and reporters, in addition to full coverage of the competition on TV Globo, sportv and ge.