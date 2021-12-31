Globo buys Paulista rights for pay-per-view

Globo closed the purchase of the pay-per-view rights to Paulista. The package includes 97 games from the competition, another 13 will be left out. Under the agreement, it will be a non-exclusive transmission since the games will also be played on the official application of the Paulista Football Federation: Paulistão Play.

The agreement with Globo closes the sale of all rights to Paulista. Previously, Record, HBO Max and Youtube had purchased championship match packs. Each has a number of matches in the new slicing model made in the competition rights sale conducted by the company LiveMode, contracted by the FPF.

According to the agreement, Globo for the first time will not have all the matches in the competition. Of the total 110 matches, 97 will be broadcast on your ppv system. Another 13 are exclusive to HBO Max.

In total, all of Paulista’s rights were sold for an amount 30% higher than the previous contract, which was only with Globo until 2021.

In a note released by Globo, FPF president Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos said: “This agreement successfully completes our project to remodel Paulistão’s broadcasting rights as of next year. Globo is a long-time partner, and through Premiere on pay-per-view, it will continue to contribute to the visibility and strength of football in São Paulo.”