Globo gives ‘final card’ to save ‘Domingão’ and does not rule out layoffs | Television

Things promise to be very different on Rede Globo in 2022. In the first weeks of the new year, the Rio station plans to do a chair dance and promote important changes in the house’s attractions to try to save the audience from Domingão with Huck, which debuted in September with the difficult mission of replacing the old program commanded by Faustão. Professional changes will be carried out and layoffs are not ruled out.

THE IN OFF he found out with exclusivity that some members of the Domingão production with Huck will be taken to Rio de Janeiro. Before, the domingão Faustão it was totally recorded in São Paulo. When he took over, Huck changed his attraction to the Rio de Janeiro capital, but not completely, as certain parts of the program continued in São Paulo. Some professionals have already needed to change cities.

Currently, some pictures from the Sunday program presented by Angélica’s husband are already held at Globo’s studios in the Marvelous City, but other attractions, such as the “Show dos Famosos”, for example, are held in São Paulo. The idea is to bring together all the best professionals in the studios in Rio de Janeiro, giving more union to the attraction, which today mixes paintings from “Domingão” with “Caldeirão”.

It circulates behind the scenes at the station that the intention is to take the team responsible for the program’s shows (such as “Dança dos Famosos”, as well as “Show dos Famosos”) to Rio. experience in this type of auditorium attraction, as he performed several seasons alongside Fausto Silva.

In Rio de Janeiro’s studios, today, there are professionals who worked with Huck in “Caldeirão”, now presented by Marcos Mion. In addition, professionals who work in other programs recorded in São Paulo, such as Mais Você and Altas Horas and who have the “face” of Domingão, can also migrate to attraction. Professionals from the former Domingão can go to other attractions, or even be turned off.

Thus, in 2022 Domingão com Huck will no longer be recorded in two different cities and will concentrate efforts only in Rio de Janeiro. The decision, in addition to aiming to improve the program’s audience, also has a financial explanation: the cost. Maintaining the Rio–São Paulo air shuttle weekly for recordings requires a high investment, which is cut if everything is recorded in the same location.

other changes

Changes should not be limited to the production of the program. According to internal sources, even directorships can be changed. The objective is to put as director of “Domingão com Huck” someone who has experience in concerts and auditorium attractions. Currently, the Sunday is run by Hélio Vargas, who was in charge of “Caldeirão” for 13 years and accompanied Huck’s migration.

It is worth remembering that other changes are planned in the attraction, which has not yet fallen into popular taste. The Rio station is looking for new formats and frames for Domingão. The program, by the way, should have new features as early as 2022. In all, Angelica’s husband’s show will tell with four new attractions, including “To Tell The Truth”.

In this framework, the judges will have to guess, among three surreal stories told by people, which is the only true one. The “Mistery Duets” is a musical framework, in which a participant will sing with another person, but will not know who it is, it can be a famous person or simply someone special for the guest.

“Mom is a Show” is an original attraction that will reveal the most talented mom. In the competition, it will be the children who will present their mothers. As well as the competition between mothers, “Só Believe Vendo” is also an original production. In it, Luciano Huck will receive a guest and together they will comment on the reenactment of scenes from outstanding characters’ stories