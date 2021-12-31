Glória Menezes realizes Tarcísio Meira’s dream and brings her daughter home on a farm

Actress Glória Menezes fulfilled one of the last dreams of her husband, Tarcísio Meira, who died of Covid-19 in August of this year. Last Tuesday (12/28), Glória accompanied her daughter, Maria Amélia Brito, to the altar at the wedding ceremony at the family farm, in Porto Feliz, in the interior of São Paulo.

The company responsible for the organization released a video that shows some of the moments of the union. Glória Menezes walked beside her daughter, dressed in white, to hand her over to plastic surgeon Horácio Cellette Gomes. Maria Amélia and Horácio have been married for 24 years, but they decided to make the union official in order to fulfill the last dream of Tarcísio Meira, her stepfather. “What a thrill to see Glória Menezes taking her daughter Maria Amália. Too beautiful!” said the profile of the company that made the party’s sweets.

Intimate marriage – The ceremony was held in an intimate way, only for family members who were already on the farm to spend their first Christmas with Glória without Tarcisio Meira. The bride’s brother, Tarcisio Filho, spoke during the celebration, which had the bride and groom’s daughter as a ceremonialist. The profile of the company responsible for the sweets and the wedding cake also published photos of the bride with her mother and brother. In the publication, praise for the actress and her strength for living a happy time with her family without her husband.

“What an honor it was to participate in this very special moment. Even more when this warrior woman is this celebrity, what family friendliness.

A lot of emotion to have met in person and to see the simplicity that is the family”, cites the company profile. See the video below: