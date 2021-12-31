Glória Menezes takes her daughter to the altar in marriage and moves the web

Gloria Menezes, actress, this Wednesday (29) accompanied her daughter, Maria Amélia Brito, up to the altar, a dream that the actress and Tarcisio Meira had.

The ceremony was held in Happy Porto, in São Paulo, on the family farm. Maria Amélia Brito married Horacio Cellette Gomes, who is a plastic surgeon.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Such as pandemic it’s not over, the ceremony had 40 people present and according to the family members respect the safety protocols still required by the disease.

Gloria Menezes she appeared thinner and with a serene countenance. Vain, the actress was wearing makeup and her hair neatly dressed and wearing a silk blouse. Recently, the actress received a tribute from Regina Duarte on the social network.

Nora recorded the moments

Mocita Fagundes, daughter-in-law of Gloria Menezes, made a point of making a mosaic of photos of the family and thanked everyone for the event and the union of the family.

“Ahhhh it had been a long time since I spent the end of the year with my 3 children. It’s been very affective, very important, very meaningful. Thank you puppy. Love is always the best medicine for the pains of life”, put in the caption.

READ MORE: Luan Santana shyly kisses girlfriend backstage at DVD recording