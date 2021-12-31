Glria Menezes takes her daughter to the altar and fulfills Tarcsio Meira’s dream – Famous

reproduce
Glria Menezes, Maria Amlia Brito and Tarcsio Meira Filho (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

The actress


Gloria Menezes

, 87 years old, accompanied the Daughter

Maria Alia Brito

at the altar, during a wedding last Tuesday (28/12), in Porto Feliz, in So Paulo. The ceremony took place on the farm where she lived with her late husband,

Tarcsio Meira.

The company responsible for the organization released a video that shows some of the moments of the union. Gloria Menezes walked beside her daughter, dressed in white, to hand her over to the plastic surgeon

Horcio Cellette Gomes

.

According to the portal

metropolis

, Maria Amlia and plastic surgeon Horcio Cellette Gomes have been married for 24 years, but they made the union official to fulfill the last dream of Tarcsio Meira, her stepfather.

Glria Menezes spends her first Christmas without Tarcsio Meira

Actress Glria Menezes, 87, celebrated Christmas with her family in Porto Feliz. It is the first end of the year that the artist has spent without her husband for nearly six decades: Tarcsio Meira died in August of complications at Covid-19.

The date was celebrated on the farm that the couple shared. The three children of the actress, grandchildren and other family members were present. Photos of the reunited family, with Gloria highlighted, were shared by nora

Mocita Fagundes,

wife of

Tarcsio Meira Filho

.

“The house is full. And it’s super cool. Family together, children running around the house, hugs and smiles. But there’s a general feeling of… ‘he’s not missing'”, he said in his

Instagram

.

