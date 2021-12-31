‘Go take it at c*’; watch video· TV news

Ivete Sangalo took advantage of a concert in Natal (RN) to encourage a chorus of fans against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). This Thursday (30), a video of the presentation went viral on social media, when the singer asked the audience to shout the phrase “Hey Bolsonaro, go take your ass”.

In the content, recorded this Wednesday night (29), the audience began the campaign against the politician. “I didn’t hear, it’s low,” said Ivete. After the speech of the presenter of Masked Singer Brasil (Globo), the fans started to repeat the phrase with a louder voice. Meanwhile, she danced on stage and celebrated the choir.

In the sequence, Ivete needled the president: “It’s going to end up listening, it was so loud”. With that, the artist was applauded by the fans who were in the place.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ivete Sangalo was criticized for not taking a political stand. When Brazil surpassed the 500,000 mark killed by the disease, the artist complained about the national political scene. “This government that’s out there doesn’t represent me, not even before the idea of ​​it existed,” she said at the time.

As of January 23, Ivete returns to the command of Globo’s reality musical, which will be shown on Sunday afternoons.

Check out the video: