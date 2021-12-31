Goiano suffers from a rare disease with 150 cases registered in the world – News

Rafael Regis, 26, from Goiás, is running an internet campaign to get genetic treatment in China. A resident of Goiânia, he was diagnosed with atypical neuralgia in the intermediary and tympanic nerves, an extremely rare disease in the ear that has only 150 registered cases worldwide. The disease causes constant pain in the ear, generates a loud tinnitus and prevents it from having a normal life.

“He feels pain 24 hours a day, accompanied by loud tinnitus and a blocked ear feeling. I take [o Rafael] to take morphine, because he can’t stand the pain. He says to me ‘I can’t take it anymore’, and we [a família] prays every day; we told him that we are not going to stop fighting”, says Luana Diniz, Rafael’s wife.





Luana says that before getting sick Rafael worked, did physical activity and was a bodybuilder. Today he can’t do any more activities. The inconvenience is so great that he has asked several times to be taken off work. Rafael has a degree in systems analysis and development and had started the course to be an aviator. Because of the illness, he had to interrupt his studies.

In 2015, he began to experience pain in his ears and hear constant tinnitus. The pains got worse and started to be part of their daily lives. Rafael sought out otolaryngologists, dentists specializing in TMD (temporomandibular disorders and orofacial pain), physiotherapists, neurologists. He did several tests, tested allopathic and herbal medicines, but nothing had any effect.





After research and study, Rafael was diagnosed with a rare disease called Eustachian tube dysfunction, which could be cured through specific surgery. The method’s creator, a German doctor, performed the surgery for free, which would cost R$1 million. During these six years, Rafael and his family have already spent more than R$150,000 on treatments and surgeries.





However, after surgery, pain and tinnitus persisted. After consulting with neurosurgeons in the country, Rafael discovered that the pain could not be cured with ear intervention, as it was neuropathic pain and the problem was in the nerves that weaken the ear.

With the new diagnosis, it will be possible to take the appropriate treatment, as instructed by the doctors who accompany him in Brazil. To manufacture the drug, however, it is necessary to collect the patient’s DNA, a procedure performed only abroad.

A doctor specializing in infectious diseases, Fausto Jaime says that genetic treatment is a viable alternative for Rafael. “He was recommended to undergo surgery, but it is quite dangerous, the nerves are extremely small, difficult to access. Genetic treatment alters the structure of cells, which can be permanent”, he says.





Campaign ‘Rafael You Will Fly’

Rafael’s family and friends have created a campaign to raise money for the treatments and trips Rafael needs to take. The campaign was named “Rafael Você Vai Voar” due to Rafael’s dream of being a commercial pilot. The Solidarity Raffle is to pay for advanced genetic treatment, the family’s last hope for a cure for the disease.



