Government publishes MP with new minimum wage of R$ 1,212 as of 2022 | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro announced this Thursday (30), in a live broadcast on a social network, that the minimum wage will be R$ 1,212 in 2022. The Provisional Measure (MP) confirming the new value was published in this Friday’s edition (31) of the “Official Gazette of the Union (DOU)”.

According to the columnist of g1 Ana Flor, the amount of R$ 1,212 corresponds to an inflation adjustment by the INPC and the recomposition of a residual value referring to 2021, with no room for real gain.

At the end of 2020, Bolsonaro set the minimum wage at R$1,100. As of January 1, 2022, the amount will be R$1,212.

“As of January 1st, the new minimum wage [será de] R$ 1,212”, stated the president during a live broadcast from Santa Catarina, where Bolsonaro is on vacation.

The R$ 1,212 was set in the 2022 Budget, approved by Congress on December 21, based on a 10.18% forecast for the INPC. Bolsonaro’s announcement, therefore, confirmed the amount approved by the Legislature.

According to information from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the minimum wage serves as a reference for 50 million people in Brazil, of which 24 million are beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

Impact on public accounts

A larger increase in the minimum wage also makes the federal government spend more. This is because social security benefits cannot be less than the minimum amount.