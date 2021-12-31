Government sanctions new exchange rate mark for Brazil; see what changes

Business

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned Law 14.286/2021, which provides for the Brazilian exchange market, Brazilian capital abroad, foreign capital in the country and the provision of information to the Central Bank (BC). known as the new exchange rate mark of the country, the text modernizes the current legislation, which dates from 1935, and represents a “revolution” in the exchange market, according to the Central Bank. The sanctioned law is published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Thursday and takes effect in a year.

Among the main new features of the new law are:

change in the maximum amount allowed during international travel, from R$10,000 to US$10,000 or equivalent;

release for individuals to carry out in the country purchase or sale transactions of foreign currency in cash in the amount of up to US$ 500 or its equivalent in other currencies, in an occasional and non-professional manner;

facilitating the purchase and sale of foreign currency with other agents, not just banks and brokerages; facilitating banks and financial institutions to invest abroad;

possibility of opening a US dollar account in Brazil by a foreign investor or in specific cases that must be justified to the Central Bank;

and facilitating remittances from abroad to a Brazilian institution that has a banking correspondent outside the country.

In a note, the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic emphasizes that “the exchange mark proposal makes it possible for Brazilian banks and financial institutions to invest abroad resources raised in the country or abroad, in addition to facilitating the use of Brazilian currency in international transactions”. Also, financial institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank may use the resources to allocate, invest, finance or lend in national or foreign territory.

THE exchange law still opens up greater possibility of payment in foreign currency of obligations due in the national territory and starts to allow payments of commercial leasing contracts (leasing) made between Brazilian residents, if the resources are raised abroad.

Fur new exchange rate mark, some attributions of the National Monetary Council (CMN) are transferred to the Central Bank, “such as the regulation of foreign exchange transactions, foreign exchange futures contracts used by the Central Bank and the organization and supervision of stock exchange and foreign exchange brokerages”.

With information from Estadão Content