Grêmio approaches an outgoing team, backs off with Diego Souza, but accounts for savings | Guild

Grêmio has arranged for the departure of nine players since the end of the campaign that culminated in relegation in the Brazilian Championship, in other words, almost an entire team. The turnaround in the case of Diego Souza, however, will make the number drop as the negotiation for the “rehiring” is concluded. As the ge found out, the official announcement is a matter of time.

New names should still thicken that list in the coming days and, despite keeping the experienced center forward in the squad for 2022, the reduction in the payroll is already R$ 3 million.

Defenders Rafinha, Vanderson and Cortez; defender Ruan; midfielders Jean Pyerre and Alisson; and forwards Diego Souza, Borja and Isaque left the club. Of these, only Cortez and Diego Souza have no new destination, and the striker is close to making a comeback a few days after the shutdown.

All exits mean a reduction in the payroll of around R$ 3 million. The account already includes the arrivals of the four announced reinforcements: full-backs Orejuela and Nicolas, defender Bruno Alves and forward Janderson. The salary offered to Diego must not inflate this amount.

Grêmio’s goal is to go from a monthly cost with players of around R$14.5 million to something close to R$7 million.

Rafinha and Alisson agreed with São Paulo for the next season. Vanderson will be announced by Monaco as a new reinforcement, while Borja has been signed by Junior de Barranquilla, from Colombia.

Alisson, by the way, will still continue to receive from Grêmio. The arrangement for termination meant reduction of about 50% of what he had to receive in the contract. It will be paid until December 2023 and revolves around R$ 3 million.

Jean Pyerre is on loan with Athletico, and Isaque, with Vasco. Ruan will play for Sassuolo, Italy, in negotiations agreed in mid-2021.

1 of 2 After leaving Grêmio, Diego Souza is on the way to return — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Gremio Disclosure After leaving Grêmio, Diego Souza is ready to return — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Gremio Disclosure

In the list of obligations of the vice football player Denis Abrahão, the names of Darlan, Paulo Miranda and Everton. The first is under negotiation with Juventude and should go up to Serra Gaucha in 2022, with details to be adjusted.

The other two still don’t have such a well-defined scenario. Grêmio even considered the termination with both, but is also trying to fit them into negotiations in the market. The tendency is for the trio to make Grêmio beat a whole team of exits.

For January, the situation to be addressed will be Douglas Costa. On vacation abroad, the forward is scheduled to return to Brazil on the 3rd to finally define the future. São Paulo and Atlético-MG follow in the steps of the Grêmio shirt 10.

2 of 2 Darlan should go to Juventude — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Darlan should go to Juventude — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Maicon and Victor Ferraz still left Grêmio during the final stretch of 2021, but were considered on the sheet until the end of the year. In other words, they also count on the projected reduction.