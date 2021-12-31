Grêmio confirms Diego Souza’s stay until the end of 2022 | Guild

+ Grêmio backs with Diego, but there’s almost a team out

Diego Souza signed the contract until the end of 2022 and goes for the third consecutive season with the Grêmio shirt. He has been the club’s top scorer for the past two years and has scored 52 goals in 105 matches played. It still adds up to a previous passage, in 2007.

15 days ago, Tricolor informed that Diego Souza would not remain for next year in a note that also mentioned right-back Rafinha and left-back Cortez. But the club backed off after market analysis and talks with the player himself recently.

The agreement with Grêmio had already been made public by Sport. The Pernambuco club was interested in Diego Souza’s return, but the player informed the board on Thursday that he had accepted the Grêmio proposal for renewal.

1 of 1 Diego Souza celebrates Grêmio’s goal against Juventude for the Brasileirão — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio Diego Souza celebrates Grêmio’s goal against Juventude for the Brasileirão — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

Diego Souza had a contract until this Friday with Grêmio and would later be free on the market. The club from Rio Grande do Sul announced its stay as a “renewal”. On vacation in the United States, the center forward wanted to return with his future already defined.