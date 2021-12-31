Grêmio hits the hammer and defines preferred name for shirt 9 of 2022

In an impressive comeback, Grêmio looks like it will go back and sign Diego Souza. The possibility had already been discussed, but it gained a certain tone after statements by Sérgio Vasques.

“We looked for a lot of attackers and we came to the conclusion that Diego could be important for us. About Grêmio having even released a note saying it would not renew with Diego. Football is dynamic because today’s truth is tomorrow’s lie. To make mistakes is human, to persist in the mistake that is stupid”, said Sergio Vasques.

Grêmio, incredibly, a few days after releasing Diego Souza realized that there is no better option in the market. This certainly shows the scale of the Grêmio management’s professionalism

“There was a conversation between Diego and Denis, where we said that we would reassemble the team and that after a certain time, we would talk again if that was the case. There was never a goodbye or a split”, revealed Sergio Vasques.

Sérgio Vasques revealed that there was a conversation with Diego Souza, that even if he dismissed the athlete, Grêmio might come back to negotiate with him. That must have been a very different conversation.

Finally, Sérgio revealed that the relationship between Grêmio and the athlete is very good and it wouldn’t be a problem to sign him again. Besides, he already said he has a plan to get the attacker in shape.

“In such a nice relationship, as it is between Grêmio and Diego, the doors must always be open. If Grêmio should sign him, with an important pre-season, like the one we’re going to do, I think Diego Souza can lower the weight”, concluded Vasques.

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA