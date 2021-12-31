Grêmio sees Diego Souza engaged and works to enshrine his return after the turn of the year

*With information from reporter Martin Moura, from Rádio Guaíba

Increasingly, the return of the center forward Diego Souza becomes a reality at Grêmio. After choosing not to renew the athlete’s bond at the end of the season, the tricolor direction backtracked and wants the striker’s return to the Serie B dispute in 2022. next year.

According to reporter Martin Moura, the player expressed himself positively for this permanence and would be very engaged with the club’s situation. The conversation about values ​​and length of contract would also be for the first days of 2022.

After not renewing Diego Souza’s link and searching the market for a replacement, the understanding was that the striker could help Vagner Mancini’s team in the fight for access.

Diego Souza’s numbers in the two seasons 2020 and 2021 at the Arena are expressive. There were 105 games, 52 goals and 13 assists. In 2020, he became the top scorer in Brazilian football. The fans’ criticism has always focused on a possible “disengagement”, especially given his physical condition throughout the entire season.

