Group of friends ‘invests’ R$ 22,000 in a single ticket at the Mega-Sena da Virada: ‘we have a lot of chance of getting it’ | Mato Grosso do Sul

This weekend, the newest millionaires in Brazil can come from Corumbá (MS). A group of 98 people registered a single bet worth R$22,510.50 in the Mega-Sena da Virada, a special Mega-Sena contest, held annually by Caixa Econômica Federal. And, to avoid headaches, the pool is full of rules and even “contract”.

The creator of the raffle, the 33-year-old photographer Ademir de Almeida, says that he had the idea more than ten years ago, when he was organizing a collective bet among the employees of the company where he worked. In 2021, more than R$90 thousand were invested in bets by the group.

At g1, Almeida explained that the idea of ​​bringing the group together and organizing the bets has to do with increasing the chances of winning, since with more people participating, more games are registered. If one of the 98 bets wins, the prize is divided equally among all participants, who each receive a share, in addition to the social and administrative share, which totals 100 shares.

“I’ve always participated in draws and in 2011 I found out that I could bet several numbers on a single ticket, as I couldn’t have a share, I started to announce that I was looking for participants and in 20 days I had 100 people in the pool”. highlighted.

In Ademir’s group, the draws have yielded more than BRL 1.4 million in prizes since 2011. As an example, in 2019, at Quina de São João, the group earned BRL 1.1 million, which totaled BRL 11 thousand for each participant in the pool. For this year, the expectation is even higher.

“We have an annual draw, we always play 15 numbers, which totals the maximum bet of R$22,510.50, we have a great chance of getting it. From my experience in betting, I guess we’ll have seven winners, which gives R$50 million each”, he said.

According to the creator of the cake, many people are waiting on the waiting list to join the group, which has already become a tradition in Corumbá. “The group cannot stop, it has become a landmark here in the city. More than 50% of the participants have been with me for ten years, we don’t have many changes, but every year there are people wanting to join”, he pointed out.

Unlike the competitions held throughout the year, Mega da Virada does not accumulate. If there is no hit for the six tens, the prize will be divided between the correctors of the 2nd lane, with five tens; if no one hits the corner, the value is allocated to the 3rd lane, of bets that hit four tens, which according to Ademir increases the chances of winning.

Despite the confidence, none were too dazzled by the wishes. Ademir highlighted that among the 100 quotas, one will be focused on social causes. The group focuses on four draws: Mega da Virada, Dupla Sena Easter Special, Quina de São João and Lotofácil da Independência, which are special Mega-Sena contests.

“Since the beginning, we have this social purpose as well, there are 98 participants and an administrative and social quota, intended for people who need it, whether for food, housing or other assistance, this is always true, regardless of the amount”, he said.

In 2011, the same group of bettors placed a single bet worth R$10,010 on the Mega-Sena da Virada. As a result, they only got two of the six dozen drawn.

2 of 2 In 2012, creator of the raffle with a ticket that cost R$10,010. — Photo: Personal archive/Reproduction In 2012, creator of the raffle with a ticket that cost R$ 10,010. — Photo: Personal archive/Reproduction

Friends, friends, business aside, even though the group is over a decade old, the raffle has some rules to avoid headaches and even “a contract”. Ademir details that to participate in the dispute, it is necessary to comply with the six clauses created by him, some of them with the right to ‘sub-clauses’.

“The contract aims to give more credibility to the pool, in addition to making the quotas and values ​​clear to the participants, we don’t want to create a misunderstanding. From the beginning, I stipulated the rules, so as not to have a mess”, he highlighted.

The Mega da Virada 2021 can pay R$ 350 million in the draw on Friday (31), according to Caixa Econômica Federal. The 2,440 contest is considered by the organizer the greatest prize in its history. See which are the most drawn dozens of the special contest.

Bets for the Mega da Virada can be placed until 4 pm (MS time) on Friday (31) at lotteries across the country, via the Loterias Online portal and the Loterias Caixa app, available on Android and iOS platforms. Caixa customers can place their bets through the Internet Banking Caixa.