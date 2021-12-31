Group responsible for the acquisition of Newcastle forwards purchase of European giant for BRL 6.4 billion | Newcastle

A few months ago, the very traditional Newcastle United, which disputes the Premier League, was bought by an investment fund in Saudi Arabia. The group is led by Mohammed Bin Salman, who has a fortune in the region of 400 billion euros.

With that, the tendency is for the club to receive high investments and return to the glory times. And, for the January window, according to the club itself, some big names can reinforce the team, although, at the moment, the priority is to be internal investments, as in CT, for example.

Newcastle group forwards purchase of Inter

And, in addition to focusing on Newcastle, the Saudi Arabian group is also keeping an eye on new acquisitions in European football and, according to the International Business Times newspaper, would be close to agreeing on the purchase of Inter Milan, for an amount that would reach around one billion euros – around 6.45 billion reais at the current rate of the currency.

It is noteworthy that the Italian club, current Serie A champions, has been going through financial difficulties for some time now. This, in fact, was the main reason for the departure of some of the biggest names in the club, such as Lukaku and Hakimi.

In addition, according to some sources in Europe, the group would have its eye on two more clubs, one of which could be Brazilian.