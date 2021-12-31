GTA V: Carl Johnson from San Andreas can win DLC in GTA Online

Anyone who remembers the 3D version of CJ in GTA San Andreas can see him again in the HD version

GTA San Andreas was without a doubt one of the best games created by Rockstar Games. Its success was such that it has recently been updated along with two other versions, called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition, which are involved in addition to San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto III and Vice City. At this point we can think of some characters from the 3D era of the game presenting themselves in a completely updated version with insane graphics, among them, Carl Johnson, famous CJ, protagonist of the GTA San Andreas.

The new DLC for GTA Online with the special guest appearance of Dr. Dre is giving the talk, after we have big revelations about the characters of GTA 5. And it seems that Rockstar Games is trying to unite the 3D and HD universes in a new story. In several references pointed out by Gigaton, as pointed out by the Viciados portal. the content creator shows that GTA San Andreas happenings are being cited in Grand Theft Auto 5’s new GTA Online DLC.

In a video posted via YouTube, we can clearly see the character of GTA V, Franklin, citing something that happened in the 90s. “What happened in the 90s”. We can quickly associate it with the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, as the same happens at that time. In this case, as already said, some characters from the famous game may return to GTA V and Online.

In an Online game’s cooperative mission, in which players can control Franklin and Lamar, the characters must burn a marijuana field. Franklin says that situation is reminiscent of something that happened in the past, with the character still citing Flint County, which doesn’t exist in GTA V and only in GTA San Andreas. The game’s new DLC mentions The Truth’s mission from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

This may then be a great direct reference to The Truth’s famous mission to CJ to burn down a marijuana field in Flint County. Despite Rockstar Games separating universes, nothing prevents the producer from breaking this, and putting CJ and other characters from the 3D era in the HD era. celebrate the anniversary of this iconic game.

Check out the YouTube video below: