Guardiola remains cautious with City’s sluggish lead: “We have 54 more points to play” | english football

With eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, is it possible to talk about another bi-championship for Manchester City? No. On the contrary. That’s what coach Pep Guardiola preaches. After 1-0 victory over Brentford , the 10th in a row in the competition, the coach remained cautious.

“We won the game, we are in a good race, but we are still at the end of December. Many difficult games. We have eight ahead, but still 54 to play”, he summed up.

– The team still has, after all these years together, a fight in each ball as if it were the last. We played some games with a rhythm that we need to win – reiterated the commander.

In 2020/21, Manchester City took off for the title right between the end of the first round and the beginning of the second. At the moment, the team leads the Premier League with 50 points and 20 games, eight more than Chelsea and nine more than Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Guardiola insists on exalting the two main rivals in the fight for the cup.

– Everyone, thank you for your nice words (optimism for the title) because we won, but I won’t believe a word when they say it’s already won or it’s expected, because Chelsea and Liverpool are more than exceptional. One is European champion and the other has been our great rival over the years – he analyzed.

“The distance is not because they lose points, but because we won 10 games in a row”, reiterated the coach.

Champion of three editions of the last four of the English Championship, Manchester City returns to the field on Saturday, the first day of 2022, in a classic with Arsenal, in London, at 9:30 am (GMT), with real-time monitoring on ge.