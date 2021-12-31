Happy 2022! See photos of New Year’s Eve parties around the world – Photos

Happy 2022! See photos of New Year's Eve parties around the world – Photos

  • In Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, a crowd flocked to Taipei 101, the country’s largest building, to watch the fireworks display and celebrate the arrival of the new year.

    RITCHIE B. TONGO/EFE

  • In Seoul, the capital of South Korea, there was a light show counting down to 2022. The lights were installed in the Lotte World Tower, a 123-story skyscraper, the tallest building in the country.

    Jung Yeon-je / AFP

  • An image of the fireworks during New Year’s celebrations in Sydney, Australia, this Friday, December 31, 2021. The party was set against the backdrop of the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbor Bridge. This year, fewer people follow the show because of the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country

    Dean Lewins/EFE – 12.31.2021

  • New Year’s celebrations for the arrival of 2022 began in Oceania, with fireworks burning in Sydney Harbor, Australia

    David Gray/AFP – 12.31.2021

  • Party in Sydney, Australia, for the arrival of 2022

    David Gray/AFP – 12.31.2021

  • In Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, residents and tourists gather to see the fireworks rehearsal

    Karim Sahib/AFP

  • Children light candles to await the arrival of 2022 in Lahore, Pakistan

    Rahat Dar/EFE – 12.31.2021

  • In Jakarta, Indonesia, the year 2022 has also begun, but without a huge street party or fireworks display. Police took to the streets to avoid crowds amid a new wave of Covid-19 in the Asian country

    MAST IRHAM/EFE

