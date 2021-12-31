Happy 2022! See photos of New Year’s Eve parties around the world – Photos

In Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, a crowd flocked to Taipei 101, the country’s largest building, to watch the fireworks display and celebrate the arrival of the new year. RITCHIE B. TONGO/EFE

In Seoul, the capital of South Korea, there was a light show counting down to 2022. The lights were installed in the Lotte World Tower, a 123-story skyscraper, the tallest building in the country. Jung Yeon-je / AFP

An image of the fireworks during New Year’s celebrations in Sydney, Australia, this Friday, December 31, 2021. The party was set against the backdrop of the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbor Bridge. This year, fewer people follow the show because of the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country Dean Lewins/EFE – 12.31.2021

New Year’s celebrations for the arrival of 2022 began in Oceania, with fireworks burning in Sydney Harbor, Australia David Gray/AFP – 12.31.2021

Party in Sydney, Australia, for the arrival of 2022 David Gray/AFP – 12.31.2021

In Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, residents and tourists gather to see the fireworks rehearsal Karim Sahib/AFP

Children light candles to await the arrival of 2022 in Lahore, Pakistan Rahat Dar/EFE – 12.31.2021