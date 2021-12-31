Representatives guarantee that the reason is not related to recent controversies

This New Year, the cast of Harry Potter will reunite in the special Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts, celebrating 20 years since the beginning of this phenomenon of cinemas. For this very special occasion, actors, directors and others involved with the project were called to remember their special moments with the franchise. However, a notable absence was felt by fans: J.K. Rowling, the creator of the books. After a huge silence, the author’s team decided to comment on what had happened.

According to EW, JK Rowling received an invitation from Warner to return to Hogwarts. However, after analyzing the project proposal, its representatives did not consider it necessary to film new material by the author on the subject. Therefore, the producers decided to use interviews that the author gave in 2019 about your work.

Sources close to the project stated that the decision has nothing to do with the great controversy involving transphobic statements published by the writer on her social networks. However, at the time of the occurrence, many of the actors present in the special publicly opposed Rowling’s positions.

Thus, the use of previous recordings turned out to be a good strategy to avoid a possible awkward atmosphere between Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson with the writer, who does not intend to back down from her positions.

Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts hits the HBO Max catalog on January 1st.

