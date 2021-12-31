HDMI 2.1a comes to cause even more confusion when buying TVs and monitors

If you’ve already found HDMI 2.1 difficult to understand, then be prepared to get even more confused. At CES 2022 in January, the HDMI Forum will introduce an unprecedented standard: HDMI 2.1a. This new connection promises to make life easier for consumers when buying TVs. However, as we are talking about HDMI, the result will be exactly the opposite.







HDMI cable Photo: Csaba Nagy/Pixabay / Tecnoblog

HDMI standards are never simple to understand. Here in the Techblog, we’ve already shown, with proven cases, that the HDMI 2.1 is as messy as lemon juice that tastes like tamarind. What’s worse is that all this confusion is caused by the HDMI Licensing Administration itself, which doesn’t even know how to clearly state the differences between HDMI 2.0 and 2.1.

Due to this ambiguous information, coupled with the lack of heavy regulation, TV and monitor manufacturers are able to sell products with HDMI 2.1 inputs that are actually 2.0 interfaces, but with some additional technologies and greater data transfer capacity.

HDMI 2.1 promises to optimize HDR

Now, with HDMI 2.1a, the HDMI Forum wants to further separate version 2.1 from 2.0. However, that shouldn’t happen anytime soon, or that easily, because the only difference from the new standard is the inclusion of a feature called Source-Based Tone Mapping (SBTM) — or Source-Based Tone Mapping in Portuguese.

In summary, SBTM is an HDR technology that delegates part of the HDR tone mapping to the content source. In other words, instead of the display doing all the work itself, some image adjustments will be processed by the device connected to the panel, such as a TV receiver, a computer, among others.

The idea is to use SBTM to optimize content in HDR, without replacing the features of Dolby Vision or HDR10. In addition, the feature promises to automate the image calibration process, making users not need to touch dozens of adjustments to the panel settings.





Image comparison without SBTM (left) and with SBTM (right) ( Photo: Disclosure/HDMI Licensing Administrator / Tecnoblog

According to the HDMI Forum, both TV and monitor manufacturers and console and game developers will be able to add support for HDMI 2.1a via firmware upgrade. However, if companies are to do this, they will fail to make money. Therefore, it is likely that the new standard will only appear on devices that have already incorporated it at the factory, in the future.

HDMI 2.1a will confuse people even more

In theory, adding HDMI 2.1a seems to be a smooth process, but not quite. As much as the HDMI 2.1 standard exists, manufacturers are not required by regulatory bodies to include version 2.1 features in their HDMI interfaces. And the same will happen with HDMI 2.1a.

In other words, the only requirement of the HDMI Forum and the HDMI Licensing Administrator is that companies use the name of the latest version of the interface in their products, regardless of supported technologies.

This means that all panels released in 2022 will have HDMI 2.1 or 2.1a inputs. These ports, however, will not need to support all the latest technologies, such as 4K image transmission at 120 Hz.

As it is no longer possible to objectively know if the HDMI 2.1 inputs are real, it is necessary to be very careful and read all the details of the technical sheets when buying a TV from now on. In a little while, we’re going to need an exclusive university course so we won’t be deceived by manufacturers.

With information: The Verge, HDMI.org.

