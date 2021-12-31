“He said he wanted to be like me”

Inspired by the former player, for whom he was coached, the midfielder refused an offer from abroad to close with Santos and hopes to shine for the club

the former midfielder Elano has a lot of history in football, especially in the saints. Currently 40 years old, the former player takes the first steps of his career as a coach and has already made it clear that he dreams of leading Peixe in the future. In the Alvinegro cast, one of the bets for the future worked with former midfielder 8 and wants to follow in his footsteps in Vila Belmiro.

In an interview with Gazeta Esportiva, the current Trainer coach revealed that he has talked with Vinicius Zanocelo, who left the Araraquara team for Santos in mid 2021. According to Elano, the 20-year-old midfielder had proposal from abroad, but chose to close with Peixe. The dream? Follow the path of the former commander.

“Zanocelo worked with me at the railway. Santos had a difficult year, but he had a positive year, he already managed to start, had good games and I believe he will have a nice growth next year. He I had a proposal from an outside club it’s him called me to find out what he would do“, revealed Elano.

“He told me he wanted to try to follow my path at Santos, he wanted to be like me. that was great to hear. He had an outside proposal, but preferred Santos. He had a difficult year and managed to develop some good football. Taking the year from the beginning he has everything to grow“, completed the former player.

In his first season with the Santos shirt, Zanocele accumulated 26 performances, being 16 as a holder, adding two assists, both for the Brazilian Championship. The midfielder has a contract with Santos until the mid 2023, with option to buy. The link with the railway goes up to January 2025.