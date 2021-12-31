He stays! Botafogo confirms Enderson Moreira’s stay

the bunker of the Botafogo will remain unchanged in 2022. The club has confirmed, albeit indirectly, that Enderson Moreira remains the team’s coach. The professional and his commission will continue in their respective positions for the next season.

The information was confirmed in the note that the club itself released on Thursday afternoon about pre-season information. In it, there is a written part that Enderson Moreira will re-present on the 3rd, the first Monday of 2022, with the players.

“Coach Enderson Moreira and his coaching staff will have at their disposal for training the field attached to the Nilton Santos Stadium, which has undergone special care, and the lawns at Espaço Lonier, in Vargem Pequena, which is already being used by the youth categories of the Club.”, says the note.

There was a blurriness a few weeks ago about the coach’s future. Despite the desire of both parts to have always been for permanence, Enderson wanted guarantees from the board that he would get resources to get reinforcements and build a competitive team for the Campeonato Carioca.

Everything was fulfilled and Enderson remains at General Severiano’s club for 2022 – confirmation came “indirectly”. The coach will have three weeks of pre-season until Botafogo’s debut in the Campeonato Carioca, against Boavista, on January 26th.

Enderson Moreira was a key player in the Brasileirão Series B title. He took over with Botafogo in 14th place and, with a change in posture, he was champion.