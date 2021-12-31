Heat wave breaks historic records in Argentina and Paraguay;

The temperature at Buenos Aires Ministro Pistarini International Airport, in Ezeiza, in the metropolitan region of the Argentine capital, reached 41.0ºC yesterday. This is the first time in 22 years that Argentina’s National Meteorological Service (SMN) station has recorded 40ºC in Ezeiza. The last time the thermometers had marked 40ºC in Ezeiza was on December 26, 1999. According to meteorologist Nacho Lopez Amorim, from the SMN, the mark is a record for December, but not an absolute one, since in January 1980 Ezeiza noted 41.2°C.

In the city of Buenos Aires, at the central observatory of Villa Ortúzar, the maximum on Wednesday was 37.2°C, the highest in the Argentine capital since December 10, 2019. Buenos Aires historical reference station. At Aeroparque Jorge Newbery, the city’s domestic airport, it did just 33.4ºC. The temperature rises less in the place due to its location next to the Rio da Prata.

The heat was very intense in many other cities in the Center and Northeast of Argentina. The thermometers indicated 39.2ºC in Rosario, 39.0ºC in Posadas and 38.5ºC in Córdoba. It was very hot even in Patagonia with 39.7ºC in Viedma (province of Rio Negro) and 37.7ºC in Trelew (province of Chubut).

The biggest brands in Argentina during the Wednesday were in Rivadavia with 41.6ºC, Las Lomitas with 41.0ºC, Santiago del Estero with 40.7ºC, Ituzaingó (Corrientes) with 40.5ºC, Junin with 40.2ºC and Termas of Río Hondo with 40.0ºC.

In Paraguay, according to DHM, the maximum reached 41.8ºC in Pozo Colorado. In eleven seasons, daily heat records were broken (Paraguay adopts the American model of records also for the day). In Coronel Oviedo, the maximum was the highest for a December 29th since 1975.

The heat will not let up and tends to get worse in the Northeast of Argentina, while in the Buenos Aires region it is starting today. Maximums of 43ºC to 45ºC are possible in points in the North and Northeast of Argentina, in addition to Paraguay, this Friday and during the weekend. Sunday, in particular, can have extreme marks in Paraguay.

Among the seasons that had the warmest December 29 ever observed is that of the capital Asunción, which recorded 39.6ºC, beating the previous daily record of 37.7ºC on December 29, 2002. New daily records could fall in the Paraguayan capital with a trend from 40ºC to 42ºC until Sunday.