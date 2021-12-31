Horoscope 2022: See what the stars have in store for all signs in the new year

Tensions between Saturn and Uranus, associated with the transit of Jupiter between the signs of Pisces and Aries, open a cycle of hope and collective adaptation

It will be in the midst of a relative climate of relief and a lot of energy directed towards renewing hope that we will welcome 2022. After a difficult period, the new Year promises a gradual resumption of daily activities. The changes and transformations that have taken place in recent years will, little by little, be incorporated into collective behavior, promoting a profound transformation of habits and values.

Among the prominent movements in the sky is the tension – called square – between the planets Saturn, passing through the sign of Aquarius since the end of 2020, and Uranus, in Taurus since March 2019. Throughout 2022, this aspect has moments of greater tension and also full relaxation.

It is a contact between planets that especially challenges the way we globally deal with the production and distribution of wealth. It is necessary to know how to share values ​​and reform social structures to increasingly contemplate technology-based businesses capable of promoting group investments and gains.

In the month of May, the planet Jupiter he leaves the sign of Pisces, where he finds his home and has been since 2021, to enter the sign of Aries. In the first sign of the zodiac, the planet of expansion finds its most energetic facet, remaining in this cardinal sign of the fire element until October, when it returns, in retrograde motion, to the sign of Pisces.

Then, in December, it enters again, in direct movement, in Aries, where it will remain until the end of 2022. As Pisces and Aries are signs of very different natures, we will feel these comings and goings manifesting in people’s lives as instability. So, get ready for a year with many ups and downs, but with a lot of desire to dream, start and start over.

General trends for 12 signs of the zodiac in 2022

The year brings opportunities and challenges for natives of all signs, although it is especially transformative for Aquarians – or for those with Aquarius as an Ascendant sign – due to the fact that Saturn still remains in this fixed sign of the air element throughout 2022. The transit of the planet Jupiter through the signs of Pisces and Aries brings expansion possibilities for Pisceans and Aries, as well as for those who have these signs as Ascendant.

To calculate the astrological chart for free and know the rising sign, just go to this link: www.virginiagaia.com.br/mapa-astral-gratuito

Remember that the horoscope is an overview. For personalized guidance, it is essential to analyze the Astral Map, which is unique for each individual. Below are some tips for the year of the 12 signs of the zodiac:

Aries

Opportunities: It’s time to dream big, Aries. The year promises growth, as long as you know how to work in partnership and in harmony with other people. Think about doing things differently and also about accumulating new knowledge.

Challenges: With so much inspiration, the risk is to end up dreaming too much, which can make things impractical. Also try to take care of your mental health and spirituality throughout the year so that you can relax in the right measure.

Stay tuned: Use the year to make long-term financial plans, trying your hardest to save some money, Aryan. It is also worth noting that you pay attention to your family and seek to share decisions with those you love the most, cultivating your intimacy. Starting in May, when Jupiter enters your sign, be on the lookout for learning and growth opportunities.

Bull

Opportunities: The initiative in the career field can help you build your dreams, Taurus. That’s why it’s important to have focus and responsibility throughout the year so that you can show your value, also taking the opportunity to use your peer relationship skills and leadership figures.

Challenges: Keep your good spirits up, Taurus, as you might be a little angrier than usual this year. Try to manage emotional ups and downs well, and also learn not to give too much importance to what others think or say about you.

Stay tuned: It’s important to know how to innovate, Taurus. Now more than ever you are being challenged to do something new and different. So, don’t be afraid to turn pages and dare to take bigger steps. Take the opportunity to learn to apply your intuition better, especially in the second half of the year.

Twins

Opportunities: The year promises a lot of learning, Gemini. Seek to broaden your horizons and think big, just being careful not to dream too much. Expand academic opportunities by getting to know a lot of people, cultivating good relationships with authority figures.

Challenges: It’s no use just dreaming, Gemini. It is necessary to act! The year that is about to start will require a lot of initiative from you. So, be ready to make it happen, always being open to new opinions.

Stay tuned: Try to focus, maintaining a healthy routine to be very productive, Gemini. It is also very important to direct your creativity. So it pays to invest time in something you enjoy to enhance your talents.

Cancer

Opportunities: You will have many opportunities to take care of yourself and your Cancerian internal balance. In fact, the year helps you to become more centered and closer to the family. Also be open to learning, as the year favors studies.

Challenges: You must know how to share your intimate issues with wisdom, Cancerian. Overcome fears and taboos. Also organize your finances, thinking about the long term.

Stay tuned: The second semester promises to shake up your work and the conduct of your career, Cancerian. Stay tuned to growth opportunities by maintaining good relationships with people in authority.

Lion

Opportunities: Your relationships are quite outstanding, leonine, both personally and professionally. It will be an excellent year to grow together as long as you are open to listening and learning from others.

Challenges: Irritation can be present throughout the year, especially with people who are slow to make commitments in matters that are a priority for you. That’s why it’s important that you know how to manage anxiety.

Stay tuned: Be closer to the family, always listening to the oldest and most experienced, leonine. The year promises a lot of knowledge and self-knowledge if you are willing to exchange experiences.

Virgin

Opportunities: The year brings many opportunities for you to grow together, conquer good partnerships and relationships, Virgos. Spend time with the people who add to your life, knowing how to position yourself and think about the future.

Challenges: It will be a moment that will demand a lot of planning and organization, Virgo. More than you’re used to. But you can certainly be even more productive if you know how to work well in a team.

Stay tuned: For you, the year 2022 also brings opportunities to better handle money and even better balance the bills. Be aware to enjoy.

Lb

Opportunities: You will be full of energy and initiative, Libra. Take advantage of the high charisma to make good contacts at work and take good spirits wherever you go. In the second half, your relationships will also be streamlined, so it’s time to take advantage.

Challenges: With such a desire to achieve, you’ll need to control your anxiety, Libra. It will also be very important to know how to focus your talents on the right things and maintain a good mood.

Stay tuned: Your sixth sense and spirituality are on the rise all year. Take the opportunity to deepen your knowledge on topics such as magic and the occult, in addition to setting aside time throughout the year to take care of your well-being.

Scorpion

Opportunities: You will be very inspired and full of new ideas, Scorpio. Take advantage of this willingness to explore your ability to learn and apply your talents. Your seduction power will also be quite high, so it’s worth taking advantage of it.

Challenges: Familiar themes can bring some tensions throughout the year, Scorpio. Therefore, it is necessary to cultivate patience and try to listen to people instead of avoiding the toughest conversations.

Stay tuned: The year promises to bring a very intense work routine, Scorpio. So, you need to organize yourself better. Also try to set aside time to take care of your psychic health and spirituality, which are well favored.

Sagittarius

Opportunities: It will be an excellent year for your self-knowledge and also for you to have a good time in intimacy, Sagittarius. In this sense, it will be a productive time to value quality over quantity, both in relationships and in practical life.

Challenges: Beware of excessive thoughts and restless minds, Sagittarius. It will be important to focus on your studies and also on what you want to expand in your life. Pay attention to your communication.

Stay tuned: Jupiter, your ruling planet, transits through the sign of Pisces until May, when it enters Aries. This influence helps you explore new talents. If you want to expand the family, it will also be a good time.

Capricorn

Opportunities: The year brings a lot of opportunity for you to organize yourself, set priorities and better allocate your resources, Capricorn. Then take the opportunity to pursue your plans and projects, investing in knowledge and exchanging experiences.

Challenges: You will need to set goals and be very objective, Capricorn. If any formula seems to be failing, it will also be important to know how to adapt rather than stick with recipes that no longer work.

Stay tuned: Even though the career and work are demanding a lot, the year calls for attention with your family and the Capricorn domestic environment. Be sure to pay attention to people. Listen without being anxious to express your views.

Aquarium

Opportunities: The mood of 2022 keeps bringing many new things to your life, Aquarius. It is important that you take advantage of this period to build your plans and projects, with a lot of responsibility and thinking about the long term.

Challenges: Things can still look very slow, Aquarius. But don’t be discouraged. Sometimes it’s better to take it one step at a time than to do it without structure. Keep a good mood.

Stay tuned: You’re very open to new knowledge and that’s great, Aquarius. Don’t miss opportunities to study and accumulate knowledge. It will be very productive for you to seek information about courses and trips aimed at learning.

Fish

Opportunities: The atmosphere is one of optimism and a lot of excitement, Pisces. As long as you stay focused, it’s worth embracing every opportunity that arises. Be ready to grow, especially in the first semester, which should pass flying by for you.

Challenges: With so much going on at the same time, you run the risk of wearing yourself out too much, Pisces. Therefore, it is important that you do not neglect your health and also organize your schedule to sleep well, getting enough rest.

Stay tuned: You’ll be even more romantic, Pisces. Therefore, it is important that you also know how to cultivate intimacy with your affectionate partners. Invest in yourself and your self-esteem.

