Hospitalization of children soars in the US, raises concerns about Ômicron – International

NEW YORK – In just a few weeks, the variant micron of the new coronavirus led to a jump in hospitalizations between the kids US United States, raising concerns about how Americans under the age of 18 will fare in the new outbreak.

The average number of hospitalizations increased by 58% compared to the previous week, according to data from the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention). There were, on average, 334 admissions between the 21st and 27th of December across the country. The variation of children is greater than that of all age groups together, which was 19%.

The increase in hospitalizations occurs along with the consecutive records of cases registered in the country. Just last Wednesday, 29, 488,000 new infections were registered, the highest number so far. And Ômicron cases are expected to increase even faster as schools reopen next week after the winter break, experts warn.

Poorly vaccinated public

Doctors say it is too early to determine whether micron causes more severe illness in children than other coronavirus variants, but that its extremely high transmissibility is a key factor in the increase in hospitalizations. Mainly because those under 18 are the public with the lowest rate of immunization. Fewer than 25% of the 74 million Americans under age 18 are vaccinated, according to the CDC.

“It’s going to infect more people and it’s infecting more people. We’re seeing an increase in hospitalizations in children,” said Dr. Jennifer Nayak, an infectious disease specialist and pediatrician at the University of Rochester Medical Center. “What we are seeing is that children under the age of five have not been vaccinated, so there is still a relatively large population of susceptible children, so they do not have preexisting immunity to this virus,” Nayak said.

Even in New York City, which has some of the highest vaccination rates in the United States, only about 40% of children ages 5 to 17 are fully vaccinated compared with more than 80% of adults, health data show of the city. There is no authorized vaccine for children in the United States under the age of 5 years.

New York City hospitalizations for people aged 18 and under increased from 22 in the week of December 5 to 109 between December 19 and 23. Children under 5 years old accounted for almost half of all cases. Hospitalizations of under-18s statewide jumped to 184 from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, down from 70 two weeks earlier.

Other parts of the United States are also seeing an increase in the number of cases among children. Ohio has seen a 125% increase in hospitalizations among people age 17 and younger in the past four weeks, according to data from the Ohio Hospital Association. Florida, New Jersey and Illinois witnessed at least a double increase in the average seven-day daily hospital stay of underage patients with coronavirus last week, CDC data show.

Slowest campaign among children

Young children have much lower vaccination rates than other age groups, with some families hesitating to vaccinate younger ones. Less than 15% of American children ages 5 to 11 have been fully vaccinated since the Pfizer/BioNTech immunizer was authorized for the age group in late October, federal data show.

Among the serious symptoms that doctors have observed in hospitalized children are difficulty breathing, high fever, and dehydration. “They need help to breathe, they need help to get oxygen, they need extra hydration. They are sick enough to need to go to the hospital, and that’s scary for doctors and parents,” said Rebecca Madan, an expert in pediatric infectious diseases in New York University’s Langone Health Hospital System.

The increase in cases occurs when schools are closed for winter break. Before the holidays, more than 1,000 classrooms were quarantined in whole or in part due to outbreaks, according to New York City data. The city said it will open the schools to about one million children, as planned on Jan. 3, after the district’s winter recess./REUTERS