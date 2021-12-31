How Argentina reacted after Bolsonaro rejected aid for flood victims in Bahia

Marcia Carmo

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Residents of Ilhéus, in southern Bahia, have been under water for days

The Argentine government of President Alberto Fernández offered humanitarian aid to the Brazilian government to help victims of the floods in the State of Bahia.

The help would be sending a team of ten people from the organization called Cascos Blancos (White Helmets), linked to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, with specialization and long experience in situations of international tragedies.

The Brazilian government waived the aid, arguing that it is already working on this situation and, if necessary, would accept the Argentine offer.

Mais tarde, o governador da Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), afirmou no Twitter que a Argentina ofereceu ajuda diretamente às cidades afetadas, apesar da negativa do governo Bolsonaro. “I go to all the countries in the world: Bahia will accept directly, without having to go through Brazilian diplomacy, any kind of help at this moment”, wrote the PT member.

The Brazilian dismissal was highlighted in the press in Brazil and Argentina and also reported in Portugal.

“Bolsonaro rejected Argentine aid to help those damaged by the floods and the opposition accuses him of politicizing the natural disaster,” Argentine newspaper La Nación, in Buenos Aires, published on Thursday.

Portuguese agency Lusa also echoed the Brazilian president’s denial of the neighboring country’s offer, stating that Brazil’s response was that it “has sufficient resources” and that two years ago it presented the same argument “when it rejected support to fight fires in the country. Amazon”.

After the controversy generated, Bolsonaro said, on his social networks, this Thursday, that “the fraternal offer” was “very expensive for Brazil” and “it happened when the Armed Forces and Civil Defense were already providing local assistance”.

Bolsonaro also said that he was informed, through Itamaraty, that the Argentine Chancellery had offered help “for the work of a storekeeper and selection of donations, setting up tents and psychosocial assistance to the population affected by the floods in Bahia”.

On his social networks, on Wednesday night, the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, from the Workers’ Party (PT), even thanked “the Argentines” and asked the federal government for the “foreign mission” for “speed”.

The help, as Costa detailed, would consist of sending professionals specialized in the areas of water and sanitation, logistics and psychosocial support for disaster victims. “This includes, for example, the offer of pills for drinking water”, wrote the governor of Bahia.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, More than 20 people died during flooding and landslides in Bahia

The Brazilian federal government’s response comes in a context of tragedy in Bahia, where the rains that began at the beginning of the month, have already left 24 people dead, 434 injured, 630 thousand people affected and more than 37 thousand homeless, according to data from the Protection Superintendence and Civil Defense of Bahia.

troubled relationship

The waiver of the participation of Argentine specialists contributed to fuel the atmosphere of political distance between the two presidents.

President Alberto Fernández ratified his proximity to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by welcoming him as a special guest at the public event that marked his two years in office, on December 10th, at Praça de Mayo, which is located in front of Casa Rosada.

In his speech, the former Brazilian president, Bolsonaro’s main opponent in the likely electoral dispute of 2022, thanked Fernández for a visit to his prison in Curitiba, in July 2019.

On that occasion, Fernández carried out a political campaign for the presidency. “I’m here to give heartfelt thanks to every man and woman in Argentina who gave me their solidarity when I was arrested in Brazil. I want to thank my partner Alberto Fernández,” Lula said in front of the crowd.

Credit, getty Photo caption, Argentine President Alberto Fernández is close to Lula

To BBC News Brasil, the ambassador of Argentina in Brasília, Daniel Scioli, ruled out, however, this Thursday, that the rejection of Bolsonaro could have political implications in relation to his country.

“Three days ago we offered humanitarian aid by sending ten professionals from the Cascos Blancos commission, which works within the Argentine Chancellery. Itamaraty responded in a very elegant manner, as always with my friend França (Carlos Alberto Franco França), that the help was not needed at the time, but they will, if necessary, accept it,” Scioli said.

When asked how Argentina perceived the Brazilian response, the Argentine ambassador said: “We are grateful and affirm that, if needed, we are available.”

According to Itamaraty, as reported in the Brazilian press, the situation “is being faced with the internal mobilization of all the necessary financial and personnel resources” and that “in the event of a worsening of the situation, requiring additional assistance, the Brazilian government may come to accept the Argentine offer of support from the Commission of White Helmets, whose work is widely recognized.”

‘Too expensive’ x ‘zero cost’

Credit, EPA Photo caption, Bolsonaro has been criticized for normally enjoying holidays in Santa Catarina while the population of Bahia suffers from the rains

But what about the fact that President Bolsonaro said that aid would be “very expensive”? To which Scioli replied: “I’m sure when he said ‘very expensive’ he was referring to feelings because he would be very grateful and appreciating (the offer of help) and not referring to very expensive at all because Cascos Blancos assume all expenses and would represent zero cost for Brazil”. According to the ambassador, the only possible support for the Argentine team would be “maybe for accommodation”.

Former vice president of Argentina, during the administration of former president Nestor Kirchner, between 2003 and 2007, and former governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Scioli is known, among politicians from the Peronist and opposition situations, as a skilled and that “works to avoid clashes”, according to sources in the Argentine Chancellery.

His profile would have been decisive for him to be appointed ambassador to Brazil, amid the exchange of barbs between Bolsonaro and Fernández, during the presidential campaign and at the beginning of the Argentine government, and also an unprecedented distance in recent history between presidents of the two countries.

At recent Mercosur and G20 virtual meetings, Bolsonaro and Fernández made statements about the rivalry in football.

“You still haven’t congratulated me,” the Argentine said to the Brazilian, during the G20 meeting, after the Argentine national team won the Copa América, according to the Telám news agency, in Buenos Aires. Soon after, the two took pictures together and smiling at the event.

But as in a political zigzag, the atmosphere would have returned to being less affable, soon after the announcement of Lula’s visit to the event on December 10th, which also marked the Day of Democracy and Human Rights, as reported by the Argentine press .

For example, Bolsonaro’s statement on the requirement of quarantine for passengers disembarking from Argentina in Brazilian territory came as a surprise, given the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. At that time, at the end of November, this strain still did not cause concern in Argentina, where the vaccination rate reaches more than 70% with the two doses, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

According to Brazilian government sources, “the bilateral relationship, involving the various ministries and administrations, runs its normal and fluid course, despite the distance between the two presidents.”