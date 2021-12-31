How Argentina reacted after Bolsonaro rejected aid for flood victims in Bahia

Abhishek Pratap

  • Marcia Carmo
  • From Buenos Aires to BBC News Brasil

Ilheus residents

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Residents of Ilhéus, in southern Bahia, have been under water for days

The Argentine government of President Alberto Fernández offered humanitarian aid to the Brazilian government to help victims of the floods in the State of Bahia.

The help would be sending a team of ten people from the organization called Cascos Blancos (White Helmets), linked to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, with specialization and long experience in situations of international tragedies.

The Brazilian government waived the aid, arguing that it is already working on this situation and, if necessary, would accept the Argentine offer.

Mais tarde, o governador da Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), afirmou no Twitter que a Argentina ofereceu ajuda diretamente às cidades afetadas, apesar da negativa do governo Bolsonaro. “I go to all the countries in the world: Bahia will accept directly, without having to go through Brazilian diplomacy, any kind of help at this moment”, wrote the PT member.

