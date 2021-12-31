How the US can break Putin’s grip on Ukraine; read the review – International

WASHINGTON – It looks ominously like 2014. Back then, Russian troops and tanks invaded eastern India. Ukraine while the Western, in shock, watched. This year, the Russia it once again boosted anti-Ukraine propaganda and gathered nearly 100,000 troops along the country’s border, as well as tanks, artillery and equipment. All of this has sounded the alarm that Russia is preparing to launch the biggest military offensive in the Europe since World War II.

In an attempt to ease the tension, the president Joe Biden talked to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Biden made progress in signaling the significant cost of an invasion of Ukraine: he explained that the United States is prepared to impose punitive economic measures to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

But that may not be enough to stop Putin. Russia has amassed $620 billion in war savings to face the most crippling sanctions — and Putin understands those penalties are unlikely to apply, as US allies in Europe would also be hurt.

Providing Ukraine with larger weapons, such as anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles, would be helpful, but history suggests that the US government is risk-averse to taking this step. To change Putin’s calculus, it is imperative that the Biden administration’s policy towards Ukraine change both tactically and strategically to demonstrate a more active level of US engagement, but avoid slipping into military adventurism.

There is a bigger issue at stake here: the vital role that a free and sovereign Ukraine plays in defending US interests against those of Russia and China. The United States must support Ukraine by providing broader military assistance, deep and sustained diplomatic involvement, and, most importantly, economic cooperation.

So far, US foreign policy toward Ukraine has failed to keep the Kremlin under control. When it comes to Russia’s neighbors, Washington has contented itself with a passive role and has been, at best, fickle in its friendship with Ukraine.

Russia, on the other hand, is committed to retaining and regaining a sphere of influence over its most important imperial territories, Ukraine, Belarus and Georgia. Putin – no doubt noticing the waning American appetite for foreign entanglements in recent years – has seized his chances with encroachments on Ukrainian sovereignty, including the annexation of Crimea and the invasion of the Donbass region. Even interfering with Western elections is just another tactic to weaken the West and create a privileged sphere of Russian influence.

Today’s impending crisis in Ukraine is simply the continuation of Putin’s ambitions. Statements like Biden’s that US interests end at NATO’s borders only encouraged Putin to ignore international norms.

This American neglect must end. After all, the United States and Ukraine share long-term geopolitical ideology and interests.

Over the past 30 years, Ukraine has made great strides in its experience with democracy. Despite worrying cases of government-backed corruption, Ukraine has made strenuous progress in reforms in the midst of the war. Six presidents, two revolutions and many violent protests later, the people of Ukraine have sent a clear message that reflects the most fundamental of American values: They will fight for basic rights and against authoritarian repression.

A prosperous US-backed Ukraine makes an authoritarian Russia unviable in the long run. Ukraine’s success would overturn Russia’s aspirations for empire and highlight the Kremlin’s failures, just as West Germany’s achievements once did compared to the totalitarian state of East Germany during the Cold War. It may even convince the Russian people – who share a culture, history and religion with the Ukrainians – to eventually demand their own structure for democratic transition.

It doesn’t happen overnight. A generational investment is needed to realize this vision. However, the stark contrast between a prosperous and democratic Ukraine and a repressive and economically stagnant Russia is already evident. This is in large part why Putin needs Ukraine to be a failed state.

US support for Ukraine could also help to separate China and Russia. Stopping Putin from invading Ukraine demonstrates the strength of the West’s commitment to opposing autocracy and makes Russia a less potent partner for China in their mutual efforts to undermine the international order based on Western rules.

To that end, the United States should consider expanding military support to Eastern Europe to reassure allies and strengthen the defenses of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Such an implementation would signal that Russian aggression will result in the kind of NATO security posture that Russia most wants to avoid.

And the United States cannot adequately support Ukraine without significant European involvement. The Kremlin wants Ukraine’s NATO membership to be a central issue in any discussion. This is a distraction, because an assurance that Ukraine will not be part of NATO is unlikely to stop Russia from even trying to bring Ukraine under its yoke.

The most important issue to consider is that negotiations with Russia must be treated at the level of European security. These negotiations should create ramps that alleviate European and Russian security concerns: for Russia, NATO’s invasion and ballistic missile defense, and for NATO, Russia’s overly militarized western border.

The Biden-Putin connection opens the door to this kind of discussion. The question remains whether Russia is prepared to step through that door and reconsider its position on conventional arms control agreements such as the Conventional Forces in Europe Treaty.

The United States must also engage Ukraine in long-term bilateral initiatives on security, reform, and economic cooperation. This year, Washington has delivered approximately $450 million in security assistance to Ukraine. While this is important, economic cooperation must go further to include supporting US commercial investment through the Development Finance Corporation. Washington must also consider maintaining a more sustained high-level relationship with Ukraine, which is not defined by whether Kiev is in crisis or not.

There are irrefutable benefits to having a strong, democratic and independent Ukraine as a power at the crossroads between Russia, Central Asia, the Middle East and Southern Europe. For that to happen, the United States needs to be more assertive in the region. Our traditional indifferent approach has already proven to be a dead end.

*Alexander Vindman was the director for European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council from 2018 to 2020.