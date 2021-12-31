How to invest R$ 350 million from the Mega da Virada prize – News

From January 1st, 2022, one or more lucky ones will wake up the owners of a prize of R$ 350 million drawn at Mega da Virada. The jackpot is the biggest amount in the history of the lottery, which has existed since 1996. Although the chance of hitting the six tens with a single bet is difficult, and even more difficult to hit the game alone, – one in 50 million -, the lucky one of You will need to know what to do with the money, otherwise even a significant amount can evaporate due to lack of planning.

According to educator and financial consultant Felipe Tapi, it is possible to live only with the passive income of the premium. “If we put BRL 350 million in the worst investment, which is savings, it yields approximately BRL 21 million per year (around 6%), if you divide by 12, it’s BRL 1.7 million per month of passive income, without deducting taxes”, he comments.

Another way to make your money pay off safely has to do with diversifying your investments. “It’s interesting to put a part in fixed income, in stocks and real estate markets, for example, so that you don’t run so much risk in just one investment”, he explains, adding that entrepreneurship is also a path for those who have a vocation for management. However, deciding whether to open a business or invest the resources will depend on the profile of the owner of the money.

Find out how much the BRL 350 million would yield if invested:

Ademir Correa, Bradesco’s Investments Department Director, explains that diversifying investments is essential to protect and maximize a portfolio’s gains over time, including investments outside Brazil.

“In challenging periods for the economy or for certain sectors, allocating resources in different financial assets that can complement each other or act as a form of protection makes perfect sense”, he says. “Quite simply, the concept of diversification is not putting all your eggs in the same basket. In this way, diversifying between assets and geographies is very important, seeking to reduce the specific macroeconomic risk of a region”, he adds.

He also warns that winners of high-value prizes should be aware of the pitfalls that can arise from having so much money on hand. It is worth resisting purchases of goods that can generate a very high maintenance cost, such as luxury cars or mansions in idyllic places.

“One way to maintain this value is to acquire goods according to the income generated by the investments, discounting the inflation for the period and protecting the purchasing power of the winner. award.”

But all these guidelines lead to a common point: financial planning. According to the expert, whoever receives a high amount in liquidity, – be it a lottery prize, inheritance or sale of a company -, needs to prepare before receiving the money.

“The ideal is to carry out financial planning, which is basic. Get organized, learn to interpret the numbers and plan the budget. That’s what financial education is all about, it’s the art of mastering your money. When you know how to dominate the money, and not make the money dominate you, it is possible to use resources consciously”, he concludes.

The draw for contest nº 2440 of Mega da Virada will take place from 20:00 on December 31, in São Paulo. Bets can be placed until 5pm on the same day. The last contest of the year is the only one that doesn’t accumulate. If no one guesses the six numbers, the prize is split between the players who guess the five tens.