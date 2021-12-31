“I didn’t like it and it’s not even useful”; Tuchel feeds a rift with Lukaku and Chelsea lives in crisis on the eve of the World Cup

Matheus Fontes

Blues coach said he was surprised by the ‘displeased’ center forward at the club and tried to give public notice: “It brings noises we don’t need”

Photo: Robin Jones/Getty Images - Tuchel didn't like Lukaku's words and answered him in the can at a press conference this Friday
Abel Ferreira and the cast of palm trees enjoy the last days of vacation before the re-presentation at the Football Academy scheduled for January 5th. It is part of the combined group that starts its preparation for the 2022 season before other Brazilian clubs. Obviously with the goal of playing in the FIFA Club World Cup, in February.

In a draw, it was decided that Palmeiras will debut early in the semifinal against the winner of the clash between Monterrey, from Mexico, and Al-Ahly, from Egypt. In the other bracket is the mighty Chelsea, champion of the last edition of the Champions League. In recent days, Palmeiras, with no games on the Brazilian calendar, have been paying attention to the performance of the team led by Thomas Tuchel.

And there are reasons to be excited. The Blues, in the first place, lost the starting left-back Ben Chilwell, who had a knee operation and is out of the Worlds. In the Premier League, Chelsea have only won one of their last four matches and have seen the gap to Manchester City widen to eight points.

And completing the moment of “turbulence” at Stamford Bridge, the relationship between Tuchel and forward Lukaku is not the best. The sincere interview of the Belgian, who admitted missing Inter Milan and said he was not happy with his situation at Chelsea, was echoed with the French coach this Friday (31).

At a press conference, Tuchel said he did not like the words of the striker, who had been a reserve throughout the season. “Of course I didn’t like it (Lukaku interview). It makes noise we don’t need. It’s not even useful, but we don’t want to do more of it than it really is. It’s very easy to take things out of context, make headlines. I don’t feel unhappy. I feel exactly the opposite, so it was a surprise”, Tuchel declared in surprise.

