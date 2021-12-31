‘I don’t understand this desire for a vaccine,’ says Bolsonaro about authorization to vaccinate children – Health

BRASILIA – The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday, 30, that the Ministry of Health will decide on January 5th on the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years against the Covid-19, after a debate to be held on the 4th. “I don’t understand this desire for a vaccine,” he said, during a live broadcast on social networks.

The head of the Planalto Palace once again said that he will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter Laura. “Our daughter has next to nothing to gain from the vaccine,” he said, after saying that First Lady Michelle agreed with his position.

In recent weeks, the government has generated controversy by trying to make it difficult to vaccinate children. After opening a public consultation to assess whether it authorizes childhood immunization against covid-19 in the country, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said last week that he must request a medical prescription and the signing of a term of responsibility for parents who want to vaccinate their children from 5 to 11 years old.

After the minister’s speeches, the Sustainability Network went to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to ask the Court to force the Ministry of Health to provide vaccines for children regardless of medical prescription.

In today’s live broadcast on social media, Bolsonaro said that justice cannot “interfere in such a thing.” “A judge decides on [vacinação da] my daughter? You’re kidding me”, criticized the president.

On Monday, 27, Bolsonaro said that the deaths of children by covid-19 do not justify the application of the vaccine in this age group.