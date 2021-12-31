Ibaneis sanctions ITBI rate reduction for 90 days in 2022

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), sanctioned the reduction to 1% of the rate of the Tax on the Transfer of Real Estate and Related Rights (ITBI). Until then, the fee was 3%.

The determination will be valid for 90 days, from January 1st to March 31st, 2022. The decree appears published in the Official Gazette Extra of the DF this Wednesday (12/30).

ITBI is a mandatory local tax levied when real estate is purchased or transferred. If payment is not made, the documentation is not released, and the property is no longer sold to the buyer, except when the succession is made by death or donation.

The reduction is part of the Pró-Economia II package, which presents 34 measures with tax benefits to heat up the economy in the country’s capital. Among the new measures is also the reduction of ISS to 3% for hotels and the announcement of Refis 2021 with expected revenue of R$ 377 million and a positive impact on collection, with an estimated adhesion of R$ 1.5 billion.