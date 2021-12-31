Ibovespa drops 11.9% in 2021 and makes investors opt for fixed income | Economy

Sophia Bernardes Stock market crash makes investors look for fixed income

2021 was not an easy year for investors, from the most conservative to the boldest. Fixed-income investments generally lost out to inflation, which has accumulated at 10.42%, according to the IPCA preview released by the IBGE this month.

In variable income, the situation is even worse in some cases. The Ibovespa, the main stock index on the Brazilian market, accumulated a drop of 11.92% this year, without taking into account the rise in prices. With inflation, real profitability is negative at almost 20%.

Investments linked to the basic interest rate, the Selic, yielded 4.35% in the year, but discounted for inflation, the yield is -5.55%.

Among fixed income investments, the best performance was that of old savings, with deposits until May 3, 2012, which yielded 6.22% in the year, but had a real return of -3.45%.

New savings delivered the worst result, for investments from May 3, 2012, with yields of just 2.99% per year. Considering inflation, those who kept their money in the passbook lost 6.39%.

“It was a year of loss of purchasing power in investments. Analyzing in detail, there were some actions that had extraordinary results, but in general it was a year of losses due to inflation”, explains Sandra Blanco, chief strategist at Órama.

For next year, however, expectations are better. Órama works with the Selic at 10.5% for 2022, but with lower inflation, around 5%, which will make investments linked to interest rates have a positive real performance.

“We are going to be able to compensate for the loss and still have a real gain, thinking about fixed income, which are currently the investments with the greatest benefits in terms of risk and return”, says Sandra.

Cryptocurrencies were positive highlights

Although the Brazilian stock exchange delivered negative results, the year was positive for investors willing to take more risks with cryptocurrencies and global investments.

Bitcoin has risen over 76% for the year, while Ethereum has advanced over 450%. As a result, digital coins were able to easily overcome inflation.

The commercial dollar rose 7.47% in 2021. With the IPCA at more than 10%, however, profitability was negative at 2.32%.

For those with the boldest profile, Renato Breia, founding partner of Nord Research, says that it is worth having a part of the portfolio invested in digital currencies.

“But no more than 5% for those starting and at most 10% for a risk taker with more experience”, he warns.

Nelson Muscari, fund coordinator at Guide Investimentos, is even more cautious. He recommends investing between 1% and 3% of equity in cryptocurrencies.

“The cryptoactive cannot answer for the gain or loss of the portfolio, it has to be a complement. It is better to have a small part invested in these assets, so as not to be left out of what is happening, but not to compromise the equity”, he says.

Time to build stock portfolio

For specialists, the fall of the Ibovespa this year is not necessarily something negative, but it can be seen as an opportunity to buy shares in solid companies with growth potential at lower prices.

“The Stock Exchange ended up being heavily penalized by internal aspects, with the fiscal crisis and shaken investor confidence. The unfavorable international scenario, with the variants of the coronavirus, also weighed on. Next year will be a year of volatility due to the elections, but this may generate opportunities for lower prices, looking to the long term. For those who have the stomach and patience, it is a good time to build a portfolio of shares,” notes Muscari.

Renato Breia, from Nord, points out that companies on the Brazilian stock exchange are still “very healthy”, and delivering record results, despite everything.

However, he emphasizes that it is important to have a portion of the portfolio invested in dollars and in assets abroad.

“Brazilians need to invest globally, with around 20% to 30% of investments abroad. The Stock Exchange is very cheap, but it is still difficult to believe that we will have a quick correction. a lot of things”.