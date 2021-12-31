Ibovespa rises in the last trading session of 2021, but banks limit gains By Reuters



© Reuters. B3 in São Paulo 10/28/2021 REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli



by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index rose on Thursday, the last session of the year, while most of the main stock exchanges in Europe and the United States also showed gains, with macroeconomic data and news on the Ômicron variant in the radar.

Vale was the main positive contribution to the index. On the other hand, companies in the financial sector were yielding, led by Itaú Unibanco, amid negative news related to taxes paid by the sector.

Liquidity has been lower than usual in recent sessions, due to the end of the year, which brings more volatility to business and stretches stock movements.

At 11:40, the climbed 0.68%, to 104,813.44 points. The financial volume was 4.2 billion reais.

The index sought a recovery in the last session of the year, after two consecutive lows and accumulating underperformance in recent trading sessions.

A favorable external scenario supported the rise of the Ibovespa, even though the market was monitoring the increase in Covid-19 cases in various parts of the world, given the spread of the Ômicron variant. The local index even accelerated gains along with assets in the US, after data in that country came in below expectations.

In addition, the primary surplus of 15.034 billion reais in November corroborated the positive tone, as disclosed by the Central Bank this morning. The result came far above market expectations of 4.775 billion reais, according to a Reuters survey.

The Ibovespa was heading to close the month up around 2.9% and the year down 12%, against gains of 5.1% and 27.8%, respectively, of the North American index.

HIGHLIGHTS

– MÉLIUZ ON (SA:) rose 5.3% and LOCAWEB ON (SA:) rose 3.2%, while retailers VIA ON (SA:) and MAGAZINE LUIZA ON (SA:) rose 3.6% and 5.9%, respectively.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (SA:), BRADESCO PN (SA:) and SANTANDER UNIT (SA:) each retreated 0.6%. ITAÚSA PN (SA:), which controls Itaú, had a drop of 0.7%. Stocks have a relevant weight in the index and were among the main negative contributions. Analysts cited news about the possibility of the government maintaining a higher rate of Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) charged from banks. The government is said to be studying the measure to finance the extension of the payroll tax relief for some sectors.

– SULAMÉRICA UNIT (SA:) rose 3.9%, after the company signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Sompo Saúde’s share capital for 230 million reais.

– VALE ON (SA:) rose 1.6% and shares in steel companies also advanced, after futures rose on the Singapore and Dalian stock exchanges. CSN ON (SA:) fell 0.3%, after approving the payment of interest on equity of approximately 257 million reais.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) and ON (SA:) advanced 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively. Oil has a volatile session after China, the world’s biggest commodity importer, cut its first batch of import quotas for 2022 by 11%.