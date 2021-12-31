Ibovespa rose 0.69% in the last trading session of 2021, but closed the year with a drop of 11.92%

(Getty Images)

The Ibovespa closed the trading session this Thursday (30th), the last in 2021, with a high of 0.69%, to 104,822 points, helping the main Brazilian stock index to accumulate a 2.85% appreciation in the month of December.

However, in the accumulated result for this year, the Ibovespa registered a drop of 11.92%, amidst a scenario of instability in public spending.

Among the shares, the positive highlights were Embraer (EMBR3) and Braskem (BRKM5), while companies linked to domestic consumption, mainly with exposure to e-commerce, had a very negative year.

Thus, the stock market registered its first fall in annual terms since 2015, when it retreated 13.3% – marking the third consecutive year of retraction at the time.

Stock market performance in the last 5 years

Check out the main highs and lows of the Ibovespa in December

Biggest highs in December

Braskem (BRKM5): +30.11%, at R$57.63

Embraer (EMBR3): +29.68%, at BRL 24.82

Minerva (BEEF3): +23.54%, at R$ 10.60

Sabesp (SBSP3): +19.30%, at R$ 40.18

JHSF (JHSF3): +18.72%, at R$ 5.58

Biggest falls in December

Bradespar (BRAP4): -24.95%, at R$ 24.99

Inter Bank (BIDI4): -20.17%, at R$9.54

Renner Stores (LREN3): -13.64%, at R$ 24.44

EcoRodovias (ECOR3): -11.81%, at 7.32

Rede D’Or (RDOR3): -10.47%, at 44.83

Last trading session of the year

In today’s trading session, the stock exchange’s performance was helped by the primary result of the consolidated public sector in November, which brought a primary surplus of R$ 15 billion.

The publication by the Central Bank brought some respite to the Brazilian fiscal situation and managed, at least momentarily, to allay fears involving threats of strike by federal civil servants.

As a result, the Ibovespa was also able to detach itself from the declines in the American stock market – the Dow Jones index dropped 0.25%, the S&P 500, -0.30% and the Nasdaq, -0.16%.

“The result of the consolidated public sector came well above the market consensus, which was BRL 7.5 billion, and our projection, of BRL 7.2 billion, representing the best result for a November month since 2013”, commented XP analysts.

The commercial dollar closed down 2.06%, trading at R$5.575 on purchase and R$5.576 on sale. The dollar futures, in turn, retreated 2.10%, to R$5.581.

In terms of interest, the DI contract maturing in February 2023 retreated 42 basis points, to 11.78%. Those maturing in February 2025 lost 80 basis points, at 10.60%. Those maturing in the second month of 2027 lost 9 basis points, at 10.57%. Contracts for February 2029, however, advanced 28 basis points, to 10.71%.

Apparent fiscal improvement benefited technology and retail companies

“With the public sector result coming in positive, the market perked up: dollar and interest rate curve are falling. This movement benefits, mainly, technology companies”, commented Bruno Komura, from Ouro Preto Investimentos’ strategy team.

These companies, which are generally more leveraged and who tend to work a lot with the issue of future earnings, stood out. Méliuz’s common shares (CASH3) were the main high percentage of the Ibovespa, 7.64%, to R$3.24. Locaweb’s (LWSA3) were in fifth place, advancing 5.20%, to R$13 ,16.

In addition to technology companies, the scenario boosted the performance of retailers, whose billing is directly linked to access to credit. Magazine Luiza’s ordinary shares (MGLU3) closed up 6.81%, at R$ 13.16, in second place among the highest increases on the Ibovespa. Other names such as Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3) rose by 4.58% and 1.81%, respectively.

The common shares of mining and steel companies were also highlighted. “In view of the commodity’s recovery, steel and mining stocks lead the positive end of the Brazilian index (when considering the weight in the index), with investors eyeing the direction of iron ore at the beginning of next year,” he commented Rafael Ribeiro, analyst at Clear.

Vale’s common shares (Vale3) were up 0.92%, to R$ 77.96, and Usiminas (USIM5), by 2.43%, to R$ 15.16.

Despite not being among the main percentage or nominal highs in the index, movements involving MRV (MRVE3) and SulAmérica (SULA11) were also well commented on during the day.

MRV announced the sale of 5.1 thousand residential units of its startup focused on leasing, Luggo, for Canadian Brookfield Asset Management.

“We consider a positive movement. Luggo’s costs have increased due to higher prices in the construction sector and we still considered that the cap rates would fall on account of high interest rates. However, we were not incorporating a significant number of sales from this division into our model”, commented Itaú BBA.

SulAmérica, in turn, drew attention for having announced the purchase of Sompo Saúde for R$ 230 million. For Bradesco BBI, the move was positive as it was made to a valuation attractive and because the insurer strengthens its position in the state of São Paulo.

On the other hand, among the falls, the highlight was the financial sector. Banks were negatively impacted by the news that the Federal Government intends to maintain the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL), charged from financial institutions, in return to pay for the maintenance of the payroll exemption.

Santander (SANB11), Itaú (ITUB4) and Itaúsa (ITSA4) were among the biggest drops, with decreases of, in sequence, 1.35%, 1.64% and 1.11%.

