Ibovespa X-ray: what is behind the fall, who won and who lost

If in January the market expected the Ibovespa to recover of the mishaps of 2020, the reality came very different from the expectation. The main indicator of the Brazilian stock exchange closed the last trading session of the year with a high of 0.69%, at 104,822 points, but it accumulated 11.8% annual loss.

The last time the stock market had closed a year in the red was in the 2015 recession, when the Ibovespa accumulated a 13.3% loss. In 2020, even in the midst of the pandemic, it managed to close the year with an increase of 2.92%.

“We started the year 2021 with the Ibovespa driven by the euphoria at the end of the year, with the positive flow of the recovery of world economies with the advance of vaccination. In February, the market became more volatile, with the election of the new presidents of Congress. In the middle of the year, the STF determined the payment of court orders and that’s when the situation began to deteriorate”, says Rodrigo Moliterno, head of variable income at Veedha Investimentos.

THE tax issue was present in practically every second semester, increasing risk aversion on the part of investors. “The question of court orders turned on the yellow light. When we started to see powers banging their heads and the fiscal issue became more visible to the market, we started to detach ourselves from the rest of the world”, says Moliterno.

According to data sent by Economatica, the shares that rose the most in 2021 were Embraer, Braskem and JBS. On the other hand, the biggest falls were with Magazine Luiza, Via and Pão de Açúcar.

THE sector of commodities was the big highlight in 2021. “The year was positive for the commodities, which held the Ibovespa and made them rise sharply in early 2021. We had a boom in iron ore, in oil. The sectors with the highest highs are from commodities and proteins. At the other end, the negative highlights were retail and civil construction”, says Thales Nóbrega, partner at Marco Investimentos.

For Nóbrega, uncertainty marked many trading sessions and justifies the stock market’s greater volatility. In June 2021, for example, Ibovespa broke the record and reached the mark of 130 thousand points.

“The financial market likes predictability. Without going into the political merits, one of the great arm wrestles between the market and Jair Bolsonaro’s government is the fact that President Bolsonaro gives the market a lot of unpredictability. Uncertainty makes companies unable to predict the next steps to adjust”, says Nóbrega.

Biggest highs of the year on the Ibovespa:

Embraer (EMBR3): +180.45% Braskem (BRKM5): +176.29% JBS (JBSS3): +75.75% Marfrig (MRFG3): +73.04% Petrorio (PRIO3): +47.24% Petrobras (PETR3): +30.37% Méliuz (CASH3): +29.66% Gerdau (GGBR4): +25.32% Gerdau Met. (GOAU4): +23.69% Petrobras (PETR4): +23.51%

Although the year was tough for airlines, especially at the end of the year with the advance of omicron, Embraer was the main highlight, with an increase of 180.45% in the year. The answer to the rise is simple: the company has teamed up with international companies to launch eVTOLs, which stands for vertical take-off and landing vehicle.

“Embraer is coming with this new company that is going to partner to develop the flying car. On top of that, the action performed exceptionally. Last year, the company also suffered a lot in its share price, as the number of aircraft orders dropped as a result of the pandemic. So the basis for comparison was low”, says Moliterno.

Braskem also had a strong appreciation, rising 144.51% in 2021. Today, the company is a joint venture Odebrecht and Petrobras and the papers were heavily penalized by political issues involving the companies.

“Braskem has a little to do with its corporate issue. This year had a move to adjust the previous losses. Odebrecht will leave the company as well as Petrobras, helping the recovery. In addition, there was a recovery in the price of oil”, says Moliterno.

JBS and Marfrig, from the meatpacking sector, also appear on the list. As they are well-positioned companies abroad, they benefited from the increase in meat prices and the high demand for the product.

“Because of the swine flu, which decimated livestock in Asia, markets had to look to the West for supplies, increasing demand for the protein. The sector was also benefited by the exchange rate issue”, says Moliterno.

The list makes it clear that this was the year of companies from commodities on the stock market, with increases in the price of oil, iron ore and meat.

“Companies of commodities and protein are from the export sector. The rise in the dollar ended up helping these companies, because we had a high consumption in the world as a whole, whether for food or items for infrastructure construction, such as iron ore and oil”, says Nóbrega.

Biggest lows of the year on the Ibovespa:

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3): -71.04% Via (VIIA3): -67.51% Sugar Loaf (PCAR3): -62.77% American (AMER3): -58.23% Eztec (EZTC3): -51.71% Natura (NTCO3): -51.56% IRB Brazil (IRBR3): -50.86% Qualicorp (QUAL3): -47.71% Cogna Education (COGN3): -46.87% American Stores (LAME4): -45.35%

Retailers appeared in the market’s news with some frequency, often appearing among the biggest casualties of the Ibovespa. Magazine Luiza, Via and Americanas are among the biggest declines in the indicator. There are many issues that motivate the big falls: the increase in inflation and interest rates, competition on the stock market and the high valuations in 2020, increasing the basis for comparison.

“In 2020, people started to know more about e-commerce. Companies surfed the rally and were featured in the rally last year. When inflation shoots up and takes away the consumer’s purchasing power, added to the increase in interest rates, companies are impacted. High interest rates are also bad for the company’s level of indebtedness, because retailers use a lot of financing to continue the operation, making credit more expensive”, says Moliterno.

The civil construction sector has a similar movement with retailers. With inflation and higher interest rates, consumers are afraid to invest in an asset as expensive as real estate, in addition to increasing the cost of mortgages.

“Eztec, like all companies in the sector, had a sharp fall, which goes along the same lines as retail and the insecurity of the economy. The sector depends on stability for people to consume the products offered”, says Moliterno, who points out that companies focused on the upper and upper middle classes do not feel as much the impacts of the crisis as companies that bet on properties for the lower classes and middle class.

The increase in the price of inputs is also part of the explanation, as it reduces the companies’ profit margin. The prices of steel and concrete, for example, soared, essential materials for construction.

