‘I’ll continue taking Maurílio’s voice wherever I go’, says singer Luiza during the sertanejo’s wake in Imperatriz, MA | Maranhão

Very moved, the singer went to the plenary of the Chamber of Councilors of Imperatriz, where the funeral of the sertanejo from Maranhão takes place, and gave a brief speech to the singer’s family, friends and fans who were accompanying the ceremony.

“I’ll keep taking Maurílio’s voice wherever I go. I’ll continue taking Maurílio’s smile wherever I go. Even if I didn’t want to, I would take Maurílio. I can sing at the biggest festival or in a pub for five people, but he will be with me,” said Luiza.

2 out of 5 Cantora sertaneja Luiza was very emotional during Maurílio’s wake. — Photo: Simone Oliveira/TV Mirante Sertaneja singer Luiza was very emotional during Maurílio’s wake. — Photo: Simone Oliveira/TV Mirante

In honor of her friend and partner, Luiza wore a Flamengo shirt, Maurílio’s team. She said the singer wanted her to also cheer for Maranhão’s heart club.

Also during the speech, Luiza stated that she will never be alone, asked people not to remember Maurílio with sadness and thanked everyone who came to accompany the sertanejo’s wake.

“As of today, I have two second voices, Maurílio and you [família do cantor]. I have never been alone and I will never be. Thanks for being here. There are a lot of guys here who were always on our show and that’s real friendship. I know today is a difficult day, but I would like to ask you to prepare yourself so that we don’t talk about Maurílio with regret, because we had the opportunity to live with a fantastic, sensational guy,” said the singer.

Singer Maurílio dies in a hospital in Goiânia

The body of singer Maurílio, who was a duo with Luiza, is being watched this Thursday (30) at the City Council of Imperatriz, the city where the singer was born in Maranhão. The disembarkation of the body in the city took place around 7:15 am.

The wake will be open for public visitation until late afternoon. The burial of the singer’s body is scheduled to take place at 5 pm, at the São João Batista cemetery, in Imperatriz.

3 out of 5 Body of singer Maurílio is watched in Maranhão — Photo: André Sousa/TV Mirante Singer Maurílio’s body is veiled in Maranhão — Photo: André Sousa/TV Mirante

4 out of 5 Maurílio, by the duo with Luiza — Photo: Publicity/Official Site Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza — Photo: Publicity/Official Site

The doctor Wandervam Azevedo informed that the cause of death of the singer Maurílio was a septic shock, which is a generalized infection and causes multiple organ failure. The artist was a partner with Luiza and was treated at a hospital in Goiânia.

At 28 years old, he was hospitalized after suffering a pulmonary thromboembolism. Earlier, a medical report said he had worsened his clinical condition in the past 12 hours.

Maurílio was hospitalized in the early hours of December 15th, after he got sick while recording a DVD by another country duo. On that day, he even fell on stage and was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza.

The doctor who accompanied him, Wandervan Azevedo, informed that he had three cardiac arrests and needed to be sedated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

5 out of 5 Dupla Luíza and Maurílio, during a presentation, in Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Dupla Luíza and Maurílio, during a presentation, in Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The doctor explained that pulmonary thromboembolism is an obstruction of the vessels in the pulmonary artery, which causes a clot, probably from the leg, which can travel to the lung, heart or brain, blocking the flow of blood in those places. He also said that the disease is serious and that it causes sudden death in 25% of cases.

See Maurilio’s hospitalization history:

Maurílio was hospitalized on December 15, after he got sick while recording a DVD by another country duo.

The medical team said he had kidney damage and was undergoing hemodialysis. His sedation was withdrawn on the 17th so that doctors could assess his neurological conditions.

On the 18th, the hospital informed that he continued to improve his clinical condition and that he would start to be fed by tube.

On the 19th, he started to breathe spontaneously and his wife, Luana Ramos, said that she talked to her husband in the ICU and that he cried.

The next day, he was transferred from Hospital Jardim América to Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG), to continue the treatment with coverage by the health plan. He was also diagnosed with brain swelling.

Last Wednesday (22), the singer returned to kidney functioning. However, he was still undergoing hemodialysis.

On Sunday (26), the singer needed to change antibiotics after experiencing respiratory problems.

On Monday morning (27), the doctor said that the countryman had stabilized his condition, after having difficulty breathing during the previous day and night. The medical report detailed that the singer had bronchospasm, which was reversed, and had the antibiotic changed. However, this Tuesday (27), Maurílio had a worsening.

Maurílio Ribeiro was born in Imperatriz, Maranhão. He and Luiza, who is from Belo Horizonte (MG), have formed a backcountry duo since 2016, when the singer went on vacation in his hometown and invited him to the stage to sing with her during the birthday of a mutual friend.

The duo sings the hit “S de Saudade”, which features Zé Neto and Cristiano (listen to excerpt below).

Song ‘S de Saudade’ is one of Luiza and Maurílio’s greatest hits

Understand disease that killed singer

Thromboembolism is a word that brings together two concepts, as explained by cardiologist Maurício Prudente. According to him, the word “thrombus” means clot, clotted blood. On the other hand, “embolism” is a kind of foreign body that moves through the blood.

“When we put the two together, we are saying that there was a clot that moved to an unwanted place. With that, we can have cerebral embolism, cardiac embolism, pulmonary embolism, renal embolism, limb embolism”, he stated.

As the specialist, pulmonary thromboembolism is usually caused by clots coming from the lower limbs, legs, which travel through the veins and go to the lung, the normal path of blood.

“Arriving at the lung, if it is of an expressive size, it obstructs the arteries that carry the blood to be oxygenated. With that, the almost immediate consequence is a cardiorespiratory arrest”, he explains.

VIDEO: Learn how to identify symptoms and prevent thrombosis

Learn how to identify symptoms and prevent thrombosis

Even as the cardiologist explains, pulmonary thromboembolism can affect people with vascular problems, especially varicose veins in the lower limbs.

“A person who is bedridden for a long time, a post-operative period after an orthopedic surgery, for example. And also in people with a predisposition to diseases that tend to form clots”, he says.