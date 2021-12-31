‘I’m fine and happy’, says Camilla de Lucas after Globo’s gaffe | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Camilla de Lucas speaks after Globo’s gaffe

Camilla de Lucas spoke after the gaffe committed by Globo. The channel had announced that the influencer and ex-BBB would be in charge of the program “A Eliminação”, on Multishow, alongside Bruno de Luca. However, later he corrected himself and said that Ana Clara Lima will be the presenter’s partner.

On Twitter, Camilla de Lucas said she was quite independent of the errors in disclosure. She said that she is dedicating herself to her studies and that she is already happy to have had the opportunity to help Ivete Sangalo in charge of “The Masked Singer”.

“I’m seeing all the movement on the internet and a lot of wrong information. Stay calm, I’m fine, I’m happy and I’m studying. I came from YouTube, I came from recording video with my cell phone, I had never set foot in the studio and for the surprises of life I received this gift here year past and I’m already grateful,” wrote the influencer.

She also asked her followers not to put Ana Clara in the middle of this controversy and praised her colleague’s work. “There’s a lot of wrong information, I just ask that you don’t comment on the names of other people who work incredibly well because that’s bad for the person who reads it.

I received so much beautiful message, it’s good to see that you care about your neighbor,” he said.