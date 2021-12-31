In 7 days, Covid cases grow 134.2% in Brazil, but the number of deaths declines 9.2%

Survey carried out by CNN Agency based on figures released by the Ministry of Health, it shows a growth of 134.2% in the number of coronavirus infections in the 7-day interval, from December 24th to 30th, compared to data from the 17th to the 23rd of the same month.

According to the analysis, 50,666 cases were reported between the 24th and 30th of December. From 17 to 23, the registered scored 21,632. The average number of daily cases in the period from 24 to 30 was 7,238. From 17 to 23, the moving average was 3,090.

On the other hand, despite the growth in the numbers of contamination, there was a 9.2% drop in the number of deaths from coronaviruses in the same period. From the 24th to the 30th of December, 756 deaths were recorded, with a moving average of 108. Between the 17th and 23rd, there were 833 deaths, with a moving average of 119.

CNN Agency Numbers

December 24th to 30th

Cases: 50,666. Moving average: 7,238

Deaths: 756. Moving Average: 108

December 17th to 23rd

Cases: 21,632. Moving average: 3,090

Deaths: 833. Moving Average: 119

Because of the instability that occurred in the Ministry of Health’s systems, Fiocruz warned on the 23rd that the numbers released by the government on the pandemic may not be faithful to the reality of the moment in Brazil, due to the difficulty of some states to send data.