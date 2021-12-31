In a magical year, remember 5 great skateboarding moments in 2021 | skateboard

Skateboarding had 2021 as a magical year for the sport. With the inclusion of the modality in the Tokyo Olympic Games, skateboarding conquered the heart of Brazilians, who were able to follow a year of many victories for the country. Ge selected five great skateboarding moments in 2021 to be remembered.

The Tokyo Olympics and their medals

Skateboarding debuted at the Olympic Games in the Tokyo 2020 edition. The sport was a great success in the competition and also earned Brazil three silver medals.

Kelvin Hoefler was the first Brazilian medalist in sport and at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The São Paulo native was in 2nd place, behind the owner of the house Yuto Harigome. The skater proved what he knows how to do best, being consistent and focused on the final result.

The second to make history at the Olympics was Rayssa Leal. Fadinha do Skate won silver on the female street, becoming the youngest medalist in Brazilian history, at just 13 years old. Rayssa took the podium with Japanese 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya and 16-year-old Funa Nakayama. This was the youngest podium in the history of the Games. Rayssa enchanted the world with her light and fun way of skating.

Brazil’s third medal was at the skate park. Veteran Pedro Barros used all his explosion and unpredictability to take 2nd place. Pedro is a great reference in the sport and added the silver medal to his collection.

The world title of Pamela Rosa

Pamela Rosa is one of the great Brazilian talents in skateboarding. The athlete was injured two days before the Tokyo Olympics, tearing ankle ligaments, and ended up in 10th place in the competition. Pamela recovered in record time and competed in all stages of the World Skate Street, the SLS. But the skateboarder’s big moment was at the Super Crown in Jacksonville, Florida. Pamela explored the handrails too well and became two-time world skate street champion.

Rayssa Leal’s historic maneuver

Rayssa Leal broke everything in the first two stages of the World Skate Street World Championship. The little skater was champion in Salt Lake City and Lake Havasu, in the United States. But the highlight goes to one maneuver: the front rockslide flip that gave Rayssa the 1st title. Skateboard Fairy performed a maneuver never before presented in competition by a woman and scored a historic score of 8.5. The result was enough for her to overtake Japanese Funa Kakayama and take the trophy. Rayssa went to the last maneuver needing an 8.3.

Gold double at the Pan American Junior in Cali

As if it wasn’t already good at conquests, Brazil took home two gold medals in skate street at the Junior Pan American Championship in Cali, Colombia. Lucas Rabelo and Pâmela Rosa represented the country in the first edition of the event, which is aimed at athletes up to 23 years old. Brazil took the highest place on the podium in female and male skate street.

The first big skate event in Brazil after the games

STU Open Rio was the first major skate street and park event after the Tokyo Olympics, which took place in Brazil. The dispute took place at Praça Duó in Rio de Janeiro and featured great names in national skateboarding. On the street, Rayssa Leal and Lucas Rabelo occupied the highest place on the podium. Pamela Rosa was 2nd in the female category.

A great revelation in the park: André Marinao, brother of the Olympic athlete Luiz Francisco, was the big winner, beating names like Pedro Barros, who was in 2nd. Among the girls, a German took 1st, but Dora Varella and Yindiara Aps completed the podium.