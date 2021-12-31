In a new record, the world surpasses 1.7 million cases of Covid in 24 hours
In a new record, the world registered in the last 24 hours more than 1.7 million people infected by the coronavirus. The information is from the Our World in Data platform, associated with the University of Oxford, and takes into account the Covid-19 cases confirmed last Wednesday (29/12).
The previous record of daily Covid-19 cases was recorded on Monday (27/12), when more than 1.4 million new infections were confirmed around the globe. On December 28, 1.3 million people were diagnosed with the virus.
According to data from Our World in Data, since the beginning of the pandemic, the milestone of one million daily cases of coronavirus has only been reached in these last three days.
At the current time of the pandemic, the United States leads the growth of cases – on Wednesday (29/12), 489,267 diagnoses were recorded in the country, which is equivalent to about 37% of cases in the world. Then comes the United Kingdom, with 223,621 cases/day and, in third, France, with 208,099 cases/day.
The Ômicron variant, identified in November in Africa and already in global circulation, drives the new spike in cases. Despite being less lethal than other versions of the virus, Ômicron has been spreading very quickly.
The arrival of the mutation led countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States to announce new guidelines for the movement of people.
First detected in South Africa, the Ômicron variant has been classified by WHO as of concern
This is because the change has about 50 mutations, more than the other variants identified so far.
According to the WHO, Ômicron is more resistant to vaccines available in the world against other variants and spreads faster
Body pain, headache, fatigue, night sweats, a sore throat and elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in infected people.
Regarding the virulence of Ômicron, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for example
The emergence of the variant is also unknown for scientists. Therefore, researchers consider three theories for the development of the virus
The first is that the variant began development in mid-2020, in an under-tested population, and has only now accumulated enough mutations to become more transmissible.
The second is that Ômicron emergence may be linked to untreated HIV. The third, and less likely, is that the coronavirus would have infected an animal, if it developed in it and returned to infect a human
In any case, genetic sequencing shows that Ômicron did not develop from any of the more common variants, as the new strain does not have mutations similar to Alpha, Beta, Gamma or Delta
Afraid of a new wave, countries have tightened restrictions to contain the advance of the new variant
According to a WHO document, Ômicron is in circulation in 110 countries. In South Africa, it is spreading faster than the Delta variant, whose circulation in the country is low
Even in countries where the number of people vaccinated is high, such as the United Kingdom, the new mutation is rapidly gaining ground
In Brazil, 32 cases were registered, according to a balance released at the end of December by the Ministry of Health
Because of the variant's ability to spread, the WHO advises that people get vaccinated with all the necessary doses, correctly use protective masks and keep their hands sanitized
The entity also emphasizes the importance of avoiding agglomerations and recommends that well-ventilated environments be preferred
case tsunami
The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, expressed concern about the “tsunami of cases” on Wednesday (29/12). According to him, the virus will continue to evolve and threaten our health systems if the collective response to the pandemic is not improved.
“Right now, Delta and Ômicron are twin threats that are driving cases to record numbers, which is again leading to spikes in hospitalizations and deaths. I am very concerned that Ômicron being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases,” he said.
The WHO director added that if transmission is not brought under control, the situation will continue to exert immense pressure on health workers, who are exhausted. “The pressure on healthcare systems is not only due to new Covid-19 patients who need hospitalization, but also to a large number of healthcare professionals who are also falling ill,” he said.