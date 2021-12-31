In a new record, the world surpasses 1.7 million cases of Covid in 24 hours

In a new record, the world registered in the last 24 hours more than 1.7 million people infected by the coronavirus. The information is from the Our World in Data platform, associated with the University of Oxford, and takes into account the Covid-19 cases confirmed last Wednesday (29/12).

The previous record of daily Covid-19 cases was recorded on Monday (27/12), when more than 1.4 million new infections were confirmed around the globe. On December 28, 1.3 million people were diagnosed with the virus.

According to data from Our World in Data, since the beginning of the pandemic, the milestone of one million daily cases of coronavirus has only been reached in these last three days.

At the current time of the pandemic, the United States leads the growth of cases – on Wednesday (29/12), 489,267 diagnoses were recorded in the country, which is equivalent to about 37% of cases in the world. Then comes the United Kingdom, with 223,621 cases/day and, in third, France, with 208,099 cases/day.

micron

The Ômicron variant, identified in November in Africa and already in global circulation, drives the new spike in cases. Despite being less lethal than other versions of the virus, Ômicron has been spreading very quickly.