In an interview, Sakurai says that “you better forget about me for a while” • Eurogamer.pt

After years around Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, who received Sora from Kingdom Hearts as his final character, Sakurai’s future is uncertain, but fans are curious to know what’s next for the iconic producer.

According to information reported in Nintendo Life, Sakurai isn’t thinking about a new Smash, although he doesn’t rule out that possibility – besides, his future in video game production is uncertain, although he would like to stay connected, somehow. way, to the industry.

In an interview with 4Gamer, when asked if he had a message for the site’s readers, Sakurai reportedly said “Doing anything will take some time, so it’s probably better to forget about me for a while.”

The director also answered other questions related to the year 2021, indicating that the game that impressed him the most was Inscryption, the most memorable content of the year was Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and someone who interested him this year was Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The final question is whether he has a message for 4Gamer readers, but he says he doesn’t really have anything to say except this:

“Doing anything else is going to take some time, so it’s probably best to forget about me for a while.” — Kody NOKOLO (@KodyNOKOLO) December 29, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Would you like a new Smash?